Biotech Food Colorant Startup Phytolon Closes $14.5 Million Series A Funding Round, Led by DSM Venturing

Current natural food colors are agriculture-dependent and mostly derived fromfruit and vegetables. Phytolon leverages a novel technology to produce betalainpigments by fermentation of baker's yeast. Phytolon offers a wide range ofnatural colors from yellow to purple, at competitive coloring performance andcost-in-use, for multiple food categories like alternative meat, dairy, frozenproducts, baked goods, confectionery, and snacks.Phytolon's technology has already reached a semi-industrial production scale andthe company has prepared the ground for regulatory clearances in the USA andEurope.Dr. Halim Jubran, Co-founder and CEO of Phytolon, said: "The investments of DSMVenturing, Cibus Fund, and Ginkgo Bioworks open the door for broad penetrationof our products in the global food industry. We are excited to have newinvestors who share our vision to create healthy, efficient, and sustainablefood systems via biotechnology."Phytolon's Board of Directors is chaired by Steve Dubin, who played a pivotalrole in directing Phytolon through this financing round. Mr. Dubin has workedwith several biotechnology/nutrition companies including as CEO of MartekBiosciences (acquired by DSM in 2011), as Chairman of Enzymotec, and as SeniorAdvisor to DSM (until 2012). Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Dubin added: "Ibelieve this investment round and DSM's participation in Phytolon willaccelerate the commercialization of Phytolon's proprietary palette ofsustainable food colors that will provide important benefits to both foodproducers and consumers."About Phytolon: Phytolon (https://www.phytolon.com/) is an Israel-basedbiotechnology startup company that is taking food coloring to the next level byleveraging a novel technology to produce natural pigments via precisionfermentation of yeast. Phytolon is supported by partners such as The TrendlinesGroup (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), DSM Venturing, Cibus Fund, Ginkgo Bioworks,Millennium Foodtech, The Trendlines Agrifood Fund, EIT-Food , Agriline(administered by Consensus Business Group), Arkin Holdings, Yossi Ackerman, andothers. For more information, visit http://www.phytolon.com/About DSM Venturing: DSM Venturing is the corporate venture arm of Royal DSM -aglobal, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying scienceto improve the health of people, animals, and the planet. DSM's purpose is tocreate brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of theworld's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic,environmental, and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers,employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.