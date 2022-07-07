checkAd

Biotech Food Colorant Startup Phytolon Closes $14.5 Million Series A Funding Round, Led by DSM Venturing

Yokneam Illit, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Phytolon (http://www.phytolon.com/) , a
developer of fermentation-based natural food colors, announced today it has
secured $14.5 million in funding, led by DSM Venturing, to further progress its
technology towards commercialization, with participation from Cibus Fund, Ginkgo
Bioworks (in-kind investment in the form of Foundry services) and The Trendlines
Agrifood Fund. Participation in this Series A also includes some of Phytolon's
current shareholders: The Trendlines Group (the largest shareholder in the
company), Arkin Holdings, Millennium Foodtech, Agriline (administered by
Consensus Business Group), Stern Tech, and OpenValley/Yossi Ackerman.

Phytolon's proprietary technology is based on licensed technology from the
Weizmann Institute of Science (Israel) and addresses the need for healthy,
efficient, and sustainable natural food-coloring alternatives to azo/synthetic
dyes used in food and beverages.

Current natural food colors are agriculture-dependent and mostly derived from
fruit and vegetables. Phytolon leverages a novel technology to produce betalain
pigments by fermentation of baker's yeast. Phytolon offers a wide range of
natural colors from yellow to purple, at competitive coloring performance and
cost-in-use, for multiple food categories like alternative meat, dairy, frozen
products, baked goods, confectionery, and snacks.

Phytolon's technology has already reached a semi-industrial production scale and
the company has prepared the ground for regulatory clearances in the USA and
Europe.

Dr. Halim Jubran, Co-founder and CEO of Phytolon, said: "The investments of DSM
Venturing, Cibus Fund, and Ginkgo Bioworks open the door for broad penetration
of our products in the global food industry. We are excited to have new
investors who share our vision to create healthy, efficient, and sustainable
food systems via biotechnology."

Phytolon's Board of Directors is chaired by Steve Dubin, who played a pivotal
role in directing Phytolon through this financing round. Mr. Dubin has worked
with several biotechnology/nutrition companies including as CEO of Martek
Biosciences (acquired by DSM in 2011), as Chairman of Enzymotec, and as Senior
Advisor to DSM (until 2012). Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Dubin added: "I
believe this investment round and DSM's participation in Phytolon will
accelerate the commercialization of Phytolon's proprietary palette of
sustainable food colors that will provide important benefits to both food
producers and consumers."

About Phytolon: Phytolon (https://www.phytolon.com/) is an Israel-based
biotechnology startup company that is taking food coloring to the next level by
leveraging a novel technology to produce natural pigments via precision
fermentation of yeast. Phytolon is supported by partners such as The Trendlines
Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), DSM Venturing, Cibus Fund, Ginkgo Bioworks,
Millennium Foodtech, The Trendlines Agrifood Fund, EIT-Food , Agriline
(administered by Consensus Business Group), Arkin Holdings, Yossi Ackerman, and
others. For more information, visit http://www.phytolon.com/

About DSM Venturing: DSM Venturing is the corporate venture arm of Royal DSM -a
global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science
to improve the health of people, animals, and the planet. DSM's purpose is to
create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the
world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic,
environmental, and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers,
employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902
and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

PHYTOLON MEDIA CONTACT: mailto:shir@phytolon.com / mailto:info@phytolon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854428/Phytolon_Team.jpg

Contact:

+972.526.334.094

