Alma Media Raises Outlook

(PLX AI) – Alma Media expects full-year revenue and adjusted operating profit from continuing operations in 2022 to increase significantly from the 2021 level.Previously it said only to increaseThe revenue and operating profit performance have …

  • (PLX AI) – Alma Media expects full-year revenue and adjusted operating profit from continuing operations in 2022 to increase significantly from the 2021 level.
  • Previously it said only to increase
  • The revenue and operating profit performance have developed more favourably than anticipated due to the stronger-than-expected growth in the Alma Career segment's recruitment business
