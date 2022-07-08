Alma Media Raises Outlook
(PLX AI) – Alma Media expects full-year revenue and adjusted operating profit from continuing operations in 2022 to increase significantly from the 2021 level.Previously it said only to increaseThe revenue and operating profit performance have …
- Previously it said only to increase
- The revenue and operating profit performance have developed more favourably than anticipated due to the stronger-than-expected growth in the Alma Career segment's recruitment business
