Nordic Semiconductor Buys Mobile Semiconductor
(PLX AI) – Nordic Semiconductor to acquire U.S. memory specialist Mobile Semiconductor.Mobile Semiconductor is a privately-held U.S. company specializing in highly optimized embedded memory technology for microcontrollers (MCUs) and Systems-on-Chip …
- The acquisition is expected to close during Q3 2022 pending U.S. government approval
