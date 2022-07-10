Danske Bank Cuts FY Net Profit Outlook to DKK 10-12 Billion from DKK 13-15 Billion Previously
- (PLX AI) – Danske Bank now sees Outlook FY net income DKK 10,000-12,000 million, down from DKK 13,000-15,000 million previously.
- Cites challenging financial market conditions despite a positive development for core banking activities
- Says first half of the year driven by volume growth, solid customer activity and a continued solid credit quality
- But sees adverse impact from the rapidly rising interest rates and significantly lower expectations for trading income and income from insurance business
- Q2 net profit DKK 1.7 billion vs. estimate DKK 3.2 billion
- Q2 total income DKK 8.7 billion vs. estimate DKK 10.42 billion
