Aker Carbon Capture Posts Q2 EBITDA Loss of NOK 49 Million on Revenue of NOK 194 Million

(PLX AI) – Aker Carbon Capture Q2 EBITDA NOK -49 million.Q2 revenue NOK 194 millionAker Carbon Capture ended the first quarter with a cash position at NOK 1.5 billion and equity at NOK 1.0 billion

