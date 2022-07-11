checkAd

NN Group Launches Dutch Climate Action Fund with EUR 125 Million

(PLX AI) – NN Group will launch the Dutch Climate Action Fund with an initial commitment of EUR 125 million.DIF Capital Partners will manage the fundThe fund’s investments target to support and promote the United Nations Sustainable Development …

  • (PLX AI) – NN Group will launch the Dutch Climate Action Fund with an initial commitment of EUR 125 million.
  • DIF Capital Partners will manage the fund
  • The fund’s investments target to support and promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals number 7 (affordable and clean energy), number 11 (sustainable cities and communities) as well as number 13 (climate action)
  • The investments in the fund are part of NN Group’s target to invest an additional amount of EUR 6 billion in climate solutions by 2030

