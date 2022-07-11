Metso Outotec Takes EUR 150 Million Charge on Russia Exit
(PLX AI) – Metso Outotec to book a non-recurring charge of EUR 150 million related to winding down its business in Russia.At the end of March 2022, Metso Outotec had an order backlog of EUR 479 million to RussiaAround EUR 315 million was originally …
- (PLX AI) – Metso Outotec to book a non-recurring charge of EUR 150 million related to winding down its business in Russia.
- At the end of March 2022, Metso Outotec had an order backlog of EUR 479 million to Russia
- Around EUR 315 million was originally expected to be recognized as sales in 2022, of which approximately EUR 215 million was to non-sanctioned customers at the end of March
- The negative impact of the wind down in the Group’s order backlog at the end of June is approximately EUR 380 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0