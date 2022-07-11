checkAd

Danske Bank Profit Warning Was Expected After Dismal Trading Quarter, Analysts Say

  • The bank cut its net profit outlook to DKK 10,000-12,000 million, down from DKK 13,000-15,000 million previously
  • It also said Q2 net profit and total income would come under consensus
  • The profit warning was as expected, but still negative, SEB analysts said
  • It will likely trigger renewed uncertainty around cost control and the bank's 2023 targets, SEB said
  • The bank maintains its guidance of below normalized level loan losses in 2022, which we think is positive given the clouded macro visibility: SEB
  • The profit warning appears to be almost entirely driven by lower trading income and insurance income, UBS said
  • While it is likely to weigh on shares in the near term, we see considerable medium-/long-term re-rating potential: UBS
  • The bank had a dismal trading quarter, but decent operating trends, analysts at Danske Bank said
  • We view the medium-term case as largely unchanged, Danske Bank analysts said


