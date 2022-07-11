Frontline to Take Over Euronav in All Share Deal
(PLX AI) – Frontline FRO - Frontline Ltd. considers voluntary public takeover bid on Euronav NV.Frontline stock-for-stock combination based on an exchange ratio of 1.45 FRO shares for every 1.0 EURN shareBased on Frontline share price USD 8.34 per …
Frontline FRO - Frontline Ltd. considers voluntary public takeover bid on Euronav NV.
- Frontline stock-for-stock combination based on an exchange ratio of 1.45 FRO shares for every 1.0 EURN share
- Based on Frontline share price USD 8.34 per share (as of US close 8th July 2022), the proposed exchange rate represents a value of USD 12.09 per Euronav share
- Combined company will be held approximately 55% by existing Euronav shareholders and approximately 45% by existing Frontline shareholders
- The combined group will be named Frontline, incorporated and headquartered in Cyprus
