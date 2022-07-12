JM Half Year EBIT SEK 898 Million vs. Estimate SEK 493 Million
(PLX AI) – JM half year revenue SEK 7,644 million vs. estimate SEK 3,970 million.Half year EBIT margin 11.8%Half year pretax profit SEK 868 millionHalf year net income SEK 687 millionHalf year EPS SEK 10.1
