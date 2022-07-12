Pepsico Q2 Core EPS Beats Consensus; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Pepsico Q2 core EPS USD 1.86 vs. estimate USD 1.74.Outlook unchanged; Company continues to expect:An 8 percent increase in core constant currency EPSA core annual effective tax rate of 20 percentTotal cash returns to shareholders of …
