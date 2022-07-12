checkAd

Pepsico Q2 Core EPS Beats Consensus; Guidance Unchanged

(PLX AI) – Pepsico Q2 core EPS USD 1.86 vs. estimate USD 1.74.Outlook unchanged; Company continues to expect:An 8 percent increase in core constant currency EPSA core annual effective tax rate of 20 percentTotal cash returns to shareholders of …

  • (PLX AI) – Pepsico Q2 core EPS USD 1.86 vs. estimate USD 1.74.
  • Outlook unchanged; Company continues to expect:
  • An 8 percent increase in core constant currency EPS
  • A core annual effective tax rate of 20 percent
  • Total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $7.7 billion, comprised of dividends of $6.2 billion and share repurchases of $1.5 billion

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 179,89$, was eine Steigerung von +5,52% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  33   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Pepsico Q2 Core EPS Beats Consensus; Guidance Unchanged (PLX AI) – Pepsico Q2 core EPS USD 1.86 vs. estimate USD 1.74.Outlook unchanged; Company continues to expect:An 8 percent increase in core constant currency EPSA core annual effective tax rate of 20 percentTotal cash returns to shareholders of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordic Semiconductor Q2 EBITDA USD 51.9 Million vs. Estimate USD 51 Million
TF Bank Q2 Operating Profit SEK 106.7 Million vs. Estimate SEK 104 Million
Noreco Q2 Revenue USD 265 Million
JM Half Year EBIT SEK 898 Million vs. Estimate SEK 493 Million
BioArctic Q2 Operating Profit SEK -45.7 Million
DNB Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus Powered by Net Interest Income
Tryg Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected
Pepsico Q2 Core EPS Beats Consensus; Guidance Unchanged
Titel
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Order in Denmark
Randstad Buys Finite Group in Australia, New Zealand
AkzoNobel to Buy Lankwitzer Lackfabrik’s Aluminum Wheel Liquid Coatings Business
Aker Carbon Capture Posts Q2 EBITDA Loss of NOK 49 Million on Revenue of NOK 194 Million
ADVA CEO Is Replaced by CTO
Frontline to Take Over Euronav in All Share Deal
Leoni Announces Refinancing Plan That Includes Capital Increase, Mandatory Convertible Bond
Chr. Hansen Q3 Revenue Tops Estimates; Adj. EBIT Margin Drops a Bit More Than Expected
Nordex Gets 456 MW Wind Turbine Order in Brazil
Danske Bank Profit Warning Was Expected After Dismal Trading Quarter, Analysts Say
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023