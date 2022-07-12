checkAd

Sentryc raises EUR 5 million in Series A funding (FOTO)

Berlin / Paris (ots) - On track for growth: French VC Seventure Partners invests
in Berlin-based AI brand protection start-up Sentryc

Seventure Partners, one of Europe's leading venture capitalists, is investing as
lead investor in Sentryc GmbH, a technology company founded in 2019. Sentryc
offers companies and brands a digital solution as a brand protection specialist
with its proprietary brand protection software to detect and curb product piracy
and brand abuse on online marketplaces.

"Our goal is to protect companies and consumers sustainably and effectively.
With Seventure Partners, we are pleased to have gained a partner who shares our
vision and is very familiar with the challenges for companies due to the
proximity to the heavily affected French market," says CEO Nicole Hofmann.

With the substantial multi-million financing round, the digital focus and the
strong partner network of the new investor, the team around CEO Nicole Jasmin
Hofmann and CPO Hendrik Schüler gains effective support for the planned further
development of the SaaS solution, growth and further expansion into Europe.

"Sentryc has already been able to record strong growth in a very short time and
acquire well-known customers. The growing need for brand protection, the team
and the innovative software convinced us to invest in Sentryc", concrets Dr.
Andreas Schenk, Venture Partner Germany for Digital Technologies at Seventure
Partners.

In the completed VC round, the existing investors join forces with the new
investor Seventure Partners to put Sentryc`s growth on a broad foundation. The
tech sector around brand protection and plagiarism prevention is an attractive
growth market. Both the acceptance of anti-piracy measures and the
cross-industry perception of the risks are continuously increasing. [1]

[1] (#_ftnref1) https://ots.de/AEj7g8

