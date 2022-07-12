Sentryc raises EUR 5 million in Series A funding (FOTO)

Berlin / Paris (ots) - On track for growth: French VC Seventure Partners invests

in Berlin-based AI brand protection start-up Sentryc



Seventure Partners, one of Europe's leading venture capitalists, is investing as

lead investor in Sentryc GmbH, a technology company founded in 2019. Sentryc

offers companies and brands a digital solution as a brand protection specialist

with its proprietary brand protection software to detect and curb product piracy

and brand abuse on online marketplaces.



"Our goal is to protect companies and consumers sustainably and effectively.

With Seventure Partners, we are pleased to have gained a partner who shares our

vision and is very familiar with the challenges for companies due to the

proximity to the heavily affected French market," says CEO Nicole Hofmann.



