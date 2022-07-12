checkAd

Original-Research Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG):

^

Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG

Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6

Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Felix Haugg

Advanced Blockchain AG, is an agile venture builder and investor in the blockchain ecosystem. The company is equipped with a comprehensive team of developers, researchers, auditors, economists, and mathematicians that are dedicated to engineering the future of our internet - termed 'Web3'.
The company announced important strategic adjustments to Advanced Blockchain AG's management team as it prepares for its next growth period with a leaner operations team, spearheaded by Simon Telian from August 31st onwards.

GBC AG: M. Geike, can you explain to us the motivation to leave Advanced Block-chain AG and pursue other projects? Are any of these upcoming projects linked with Advanced Blockchain AG?

M. Geike (departing CEO): I have been part of Advanced Blockchain AG since I co-founded the company in 2017 and during this time, my focus has always remained on growing the company to fulfill our mission. I want to thank my entire team for how far we have come as a collective. However, with all the opportunities the current market is providing, it is the right time for me to seek new entrepreneurial challenges and hand the company over to Simon. He has proven himself successfully over several years within our group as a competent candidate to run the organization.

GBC AG: Will you maintain any role at Advanced Blockchain AG after leaving on August 31st?

M. Geike: Yes - I will stay closely linked to the Advanced Blockchain AG ecosystem. I gave my all to build the company from scratch over the last few years. It is only natural for me to continue to closely support the company's vision to build the digital infrastructure of the future. After my exit, I want to support Simon, especially. during his first weeks as CEO, alongside Florian Reike and our two new supervisory board members.
GBC AG: You bought company shares on the open market in the past week. That reiterates your confidence in the company. What are you most proud of during your period as Advanced Blockchain AG CEO and is the Company ready for its best phase yet?

M. Geike: Not just me, the entire team at Advanced Blockchain AG is confident in the direction we are heading towards, and our potential is sky-high - I purchased company shares on the open market in the current bear phase that we are going through as an industry, to show my ever- present support to the company. We made numerous shrewdinvestments in the last bull cycle and it is natural for the market to experience ups and downs. As the first publicly listed blockchain company in Germany, our entire team has been granted an advantage by being at this point already seasoned 'veterans' in an upcoming industry. They will use these skills for future incubations and investments as well! As the new CEO, I believe that Simon will be able to leverage the current 'crypto winter' to build and establish all required workflows and operational structures. The goal is to create a robust foundation through Simon's expertise for the next growth phase of the company and the industry at large. Simon will provide further insights and cover all


Seite 1 von 3


Diskussion: Advanced Blockchain AG - Top Blockchain Venture
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  47   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): ^ Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG ISIN: DE000A0M93V6 Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Julien …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIONTECH IM FOKUS: Mehr als nur Corona
Nord Stream 2 AG erzielt Erfolg vor Europäischem Gerichtshof (1) 
GESAMT-ROUNDUP 2: Deutschland verteidigt Einsatz für Gasturbine gegen Kritik (5) 
Devisen: Euro fällt zum US-Dollar weiter - Kurs nur knapp oberhalb der Parität
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Weitere Verluste wegen Konjunktursorgen
AKTIE IM FOKUS: BASF schwanken nach Eckdaten - Experten blicken skeptisch voraus
Ölpreise fallen - Corona-Lage in China und starker US-Dollar belasten
Energieagentur warnt vor schwierigem Winter in Europa
Aktien New York: Tech-Werte wieder unter Druck - Erneute Konjunktursorgen
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Erneut Kursverluste erwartet
Titel
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: China- und Gassorgen belasten den Dax
Ölpreise brechen wegen Rezessionsangst ein
Industrie rüstet sich für Gasstopp - Forscher vorsichtig optimistisch (1) 
Kreml: Bei Rückkehr von Turbine wieder mehr Gas für Europa (1) 
Nord Stream 1 abgeschaltet - Gas fließt durch die Ukraine nach Europa
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: China- und Gassorgen belasten den Dax
BIONTECH IM FOKUS: Mehr als nur Corona
Ukraine-Krieg: Geheimdienst beschlagnahmt russische Vermögenswerte (6) 
Goldpreis fällt auf Jahrestief
Russland kappt Öltransit von Kasachstan Richtung Westen
Titel
Große Goldvorkommen in Uganda entdeckt (2) 
ANALYSE: Metzler stellt deutsche Aktienfavoriten neu auf - Sechs Werte getauscht
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: China- und Gassorgen belasten den Dax
WDH: Große Goldvorkommen in Uganda entdeckt (1) 
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Herber Rückschlag nach jüngster Dax-Erholung
Ölpreise brechen wegen Rezessionsangst ein
HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen geschlossen - Feiertag
Aktien New York: Indizes dämmen Verluste ein - JPMorgan: Rückschlag übertrieben
KORREKTUR/Ministerium: Große Goldvorkommen in Uganda entdeckt
Ölpreise geben deutlich nach
Titel
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
London: Viele russische Truppen nicht mehr kampffähig
Moskau sagt Zerfall der Ukraine in mehrere Kleinstaaten voraus
Original-Research: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
Große Goldvorkommen in Uganda entdeckt (2) 
ANALYSE: Metzler stellt deutsche Aktienfavoriten neu auf - Sechs Werte getauscht
ROUNDUP: Teamviewer zieht Konsequenzen aus Kurssturz - Finanzvorstand geht
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Impfstoffaktie Valneva setzt Rekordjagd fort
Aktien New York: Gewinnmitnahmen nach Rekordhochs - Nasdaq unter Druck
Aktien New York: Freier Fall geht an der Wall Street weiter