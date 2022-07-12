Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Felix Haugg



Advanced Blockchain AG, is an agile venture builder and investor in the blockchain ecosystem. The company is equipped with a comprehensive team of developers, researchers, auditors, economists, and mathematicians that are dedicated to engineering the future of our internet - termed 'Web3'.

The company announced important strategic adjustments to Advanced Blockchain AG's management team as it prepares for its next growth period with a leaner operations team, spearheaded by Simon Telian from August 31st onwards.



GBC AG: M. Geike, can you explain to us the motivation to leave Advanced Block-chain AG and pursue other projects? Are any of these upcoming projects linked with Advanced Blockchain AG?



M. Geike (departing CEO): I have been part of Advanced Blockchain AG since I co-founded the company in 2017 and during this time, my focus has always remained on growing the company to fulfill our mission. I want to thank my entire team for how far we have come as a collective. However, with all the opportunities the current market is providing, it is the right time for me to seek new entrepreneurial challenges and hand the company over to Simon. He has proven himself successfully over several years within our group as a competent candidate to run the organization.



GBC AG: Will you maintain any role at Advanced Blockchain AG after leaving on August 31st?



M. Geike: Yes - I will stay closely linked to the Advanced Blockchain AG ecosystem. I gave my all to build the company from scratch over the last few years. It is only natural for me to continue to closely support the company's vision to build the digital infrastructure of the future. After my exit, I want to support Simon, especially. during his first weeks as CEO, alongside Florian Reike and our two new supervisory board members.

GBC AG: You bought company shares on the open market in the past week. That reiterates your confidence in the company. What are you most proud of during your period as Advanced Blockchain AG CEO and is the Company ready for its best phase yet?



M. Geike: Not just me, the entire team at Advanced Blockchain AG is confident in the direction we are heading towards, and our potential is sky-high - I purchased company shares on the open market in the current bear phase that we are going through as an industry, to show my ever- present support to the company. We made numerous shrewdinvestments in the last bull cycle and it is natural for the market to experience ups and downs. As the first publicly listed blockchain company in Germany, our entire team has been granted an advantage by being at this point already seasoned 'veterans' in an upcoming industry. They will use these skills for future incubations and investments as well! As the new CEO, I believe that Simon will be able to leverage the current 'crypto winter' to build and establish all required workflows and operational structures. The goal is to create a robust foundation through Simon's expertise for the next growth phase of the company and the industry at large. Simon will provide further insights and cover all



