Global Leaders Decry the Trivialization and Hijacking of the 'Apartheid' Label to Attack the Jewish State
Leaders from around the world spoke out last week against appropriation of the
term "apartheid" from its historical South African context with the goal of
defaming and isolating Israel by portraying it as a racist entity.
At a conference co-hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) , NGO
Monitor , and the World Zionist Organization titled " Trivializing History: How
Anti-Israel Activists Have Hijacked the South African 'Apartheid' Label to
Attack the Jewish State (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_LfesPBSks) ," world
leaders, diplomats, legislators, and policymakers discussed what must be done to
restore the "apartheid" term to its proper context and delegitimize its use in
discourse about a conflict to which it has no relevance.
"Categorizing Israel as an 'apartheid' state is just plain antisemitic," said
Vice President of the European Parliament and Special Envoy on Combating
Religious Discrimination Including Antisemitism Nicola Beer . "In my opinion,
such characterization counters progress made in the region concerning the peace
process, instead it deepens the rifts and fuels antisemitism around the world."
The conference was held in response to the global rise in antisemitism. The
"apartheid" campaign questions Israel's right to exist as a Jewish and
democratic state by framing Israel as an inherently racist state. During the
past 18 months, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International published reports
accusing Israel of "apartheid," and the UN established two bodies where the
claim of apartheid will be prominently featured. These attempts distort history
of what happened during South Africa's past system of institutionalized racial
segregation. Continuous misuse of the "apartheid" conversation trivializes the
suffering endured by true apartheid victims of the oppressive apartheid regime.
"The suffering of South Africans under Apartheid was unique and attempts to
apply the same label to Israel trivialize that history and are unacceptable,"
said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jirí Kozák . "We
consider this open antisemitism. By claiming that Israel is a racist endeavor is
in violation of the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism. Claims of
'apartheid' is not about questioning a particular policy, but about challenging
the nature of the Jewish state."
"Whatever the world's greatest and most unforgiveable crime is in any particular
moment of history, the Jews will be accused of it," said Member of the UK House
of Lords Baroness Ruth Deech . "Those who accuse Israel of 'apartheid' are
themselves racist in that their real mission is to deny the legitimacy of the
