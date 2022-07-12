Global Leaders Decry the Trivialization and Hijacking of the 'Apartheid' Label to Attack the Jewish State

New York, NY (ots) - --News Direct--



Leaders from around the world spoke out last week against appropriation of the

term "apartheid" from its historical South African context with the goal of

defaming and isolating Israel by portraying it as a racist entity.



At a conference co-hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) , NGO

Monitor , and the World Zionist Organization titled " Trivializing History: How

Anti-Israel Activists Have Hijacked the South African 'Apartheid' Label to

Attack the Jewish State (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_LfesPBSks) ," world

leaders, diplomats, legislators, and policymakers discussed what must be done to

restore the "apartheid" term to its proper context and delegitimize its use in

discourse about a conflict to which it has no relevance.





"Categorizing Israel as an 'apartheid' state is just plain antisemitic," saidVice President of the European Parliament and Special Envoy on CombatingReligious Discrimination Including Antisemitism Nicola Beer . "In my opinion,such characterization counters progress made in the region concerning the peaceprocess, instead it deepens the rifts and fuels antisemitism around the world."The conference was held in response to the global rise in antisemitism. The"apartheid" campaign questions Israel's right to exist as a Jewish anddemocratic state by framing Israel as an inherently racist state. During thepast 18 months, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International published reportsaccusing Israel of "apartheid," and the UN established two bodies where theclaim of apartheid will be prominently featured. These attempts distort historyof what happened during South Africa's past system of institutionalized racialsegregation. Continuous misuse of the "apartheid" conversation trivializes thesuffering endured by true apartheid victims of the oppressive apartheid regime."The suffering of South Africans under Apartheid was unique and attempts toapply the same label to Israel trivialize that history and are unacceptable,"said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jirí Kozák . "Weconsider this open antisemitism. By claiming that Israel is a racist endeavor isin violation of the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism. Claims of'apartheid' is not about questioning a particular policy, but about challengingthe nature of the Jewish state.""Whatever the world's greatest and most unforgiveable crime is in any particularmoment of history, the Jews will be accused of it," said Member of the UK Houseof Lords Baroness Ruth Deech . "Those who accuse Israel of 'apartheid' arethemselves racist in that their real mission is to deny the legitimacy of the