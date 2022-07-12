checkAd

Global Leaders Decry the Trivialization and Hijacking of the 'Apartheid' Label to Attack the Jewish State

New York, NY (ots) - --News Direct--

Leaders from around the world spoke out last week against appropriation of the
term "apartheid" from its historical South African context with the goal of
defaming and isolating Israel by portraying it as a racist entity.

At a conference co-hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) , NGO
Monitor , and the World Zionist Organization titled " Trivializing History: How
Anti-Israel Activists Have Hijacked the South African 'Apartheid' Label to
Attack the Jewish State (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_LfesPBSks) ," world
leaders, diplomats, legislators, and policymakers discussed what must be done to
restore the "apartheid" term to its proper context and delegitimize its use in
discourse about a conflict to which it has no relevance.

"Categorizing Israel as an 'apartheid' state is just plain antisemitic," said
Vice President of the European Parliament and Special Envoy on Combating
Religious Discrimination Including Antisemitism Nicola Beer . "In my opinion,
such characterization counters progress made in the region concerning the peace
process, instead it deepens the rifts and fuels antisemitism around the world."

The conference was held in response to the global rise in antisemitism. The
"apartheid" campaign questions Israel's right to exist as a Jewish and
democratic state by framing Israel as an inherently racist state. During the
past 18 months, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International published reports
accusing Israel of "apartheid," and the UN established two bodies where the
claim of apartheid will be prominently featured. These attempts distort history
of what happened during South Africa's past system of institutionalized racial
segregation. Continuous misuse of the "apartheid" conversation trivializes the
suffering endured by true apartheid victims of the oppressive apartheid regime.

"The suffering of South Africans under Apartheid was unique and attempts to
apply the same label to Israel trivialize that history and are unacceptable,"
said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jirí Kozák . "We
consider this open antisemitism. By claiming that Israel is a racist endeavor is
in violation of the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism. Claims of
'apartheid' is not about questioning a particular policy, but about challenging
the nature of the Jewish state."

"Whatever the world's greatest and most unforgiveable crime is in any particular
moment of history, the Jews will be accused of it," said Member of the UK House
of Lords Baroness Ruth Deech . "Those who accuse Israel of 'apartheid' are
themselves racist in that their real mission is to deny the legitimacy of the
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  13   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Global Leaders Decry the Trivialization and Hijacking of the 'Apartheid' Label to Attack the Jewish State -News Direct- Leaders from around the world spoke out last week against appropriation of the term "apartheid" from its historical South African context with the goal of defaming and isolating Israel by portraying it as a racist entity. At a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Abgasskandal: Prozessauftakt zur Musterfeststellungsklage gegen Mercedes
PSI erhält Großauftrag vom belgischen Verkehrsunternehmen De Lijn / Depot- und ...
Politisches Engagement für die Zukunft der HABA FAMILYGROUP: Ministerpräsident Dr. Markus Söder übergibt Förderbescheid (FOTO)
Valour Inc. gibt neuen Chefsyndikus, Peter Märkl, bekannt
US-Regierung sichert sich 3,2 Millionen Dosen des Novavax Covid-19 Impfstoffs
Holger Lentz: Bitcoin als Zahlungsmittel - Hype oder Chance für den E-Commerce? (FOTO)
Für die Extraportion Schutz - wegweisende Berufsunfähigkeitsversicherung in Bayern ...
Angesagte Trends und neues Zubehör zur Eurobike 2022 (FOTO)
Die Geister, die er rief, Kommentar zur IG Metall von Anna Steiner
Führungskräftetraining als Weg aus der Krise und für die Entwicklung der ...
Titel
AUVESY-MDT: Bedarfslage in der automatisierten Produktion früh erkannt (FOTO)
Zensus 2022: Schon 19,3 Millionen Meldungen eingegangen
Mazars mit starkem Wachstum auf Platz 8 der Lünendonk®-Liste 2022
Beteiligung an pitstop: Weiterer Ausbau der HUK-COBURG als Serviceanbieter rund um Mobilität
Der Spezialist für Präzisions-Immersionskühllösungen, Iceotope Technologies, ...
POSTBANK WOHNATLAS 2022 - Wohnimmobilien: Wo sich Kaufen gegenüber Mieten lohnt (FOTO)
Aufstiegs-BAföG 2021: 8 % mehr Personen gefördert als im Vorjahr
TUMI und STAPLE starten exklusive Zusammenarbeit, welche die Energie von New York sowie globale ...
Symphony to launch research lab in collaboration with French institutions
Stimmungsbild: Vertrauen in staatliche Währungen sinkt, das in Kryptowährungen steigt (FOTO)
Titel
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
The German E-money-institute PayCenter is looking for new strategic partnerships - partner's ...
Food tech on its way to reshaping a multi trillion market
Schur Flexibles Group: Future owners see long-term future of packaging manufacturer on track
Wende im Abgasskandal durch EuGH / BGH verschiebt Diesel-Verhandlung zum VW-Motor EA288
Vereinigung Berliner Pressesprecher: Vorstand bestätigt (FOTO)
ANTHONY JOSHUA JOINS DAZN IN LANDMARK DEAL
DERMAGO erhält 2 Mio. EUR durch Privatinvestoren-Netzwerk / Mehr als 750 Privatinvestoren ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber