Assembly Releases Newest Global Luxury Brand Report New Horizons for Luxury in China

Hot off the press - Global omnichannel agency Assembly
(https://www.assemblyglobal.com/) is back with our much-anticipated global
luxury brand reports. In 2022, we release a first-of-its kind-installment,
focused on the market quickly becoming the most critical for luxury brands
worldwide: China. https://bit.ly/Luxe_In_China_PR

Download your copy of: LUXE IN CHINA - New Horizons for Luxury Brands
(https://bit.ly/Luxe_In_China_PR)

https://bit.ly/Luxe_In_China_PR In 2020, it was reported that by the year 2025,
China will contribute to half of all luxury goods purchases worldwide. Two years
later and that trajectory is very much on track, as experts expect China to take
its place as the world's largest luxury personal goods market within the next
three years.

Not only are the trends we see in this market relevant to the brands seeking to
win the hearts and minds of Chinese consumers - but they also point towards
luxury's future place in the lifestyles of up-and-coming generations around the
world. Where China leads in technological advances and innovation and bold, new
experiences, others often follow.

In the 2022 report, we look at four key defining trends, with insight and
examples of successful implementation and transformation done by global brands
in the Chinese market:

- Emerging Media Formats
- Our Future in the Metaverse
- The Evolution of Offline Immersive Experiences
- New Consumer Engagement Beyond Brand

We also look at media investment trends across key luxury categories, as a
signal of the continued digitalization of luxe brand experiences.

While challenging economic conditions and the continued effects of COVID are
felt by all, luxury brands are creating vibrant, truly culture-defining moments
to create closer connections with luxe consumers.

Get your copy today. (https://bit.ly/Luxe_In_China_PR)

https://bit.ly/Luxe_In_China_PR

ABOUT ASSEMBLY:

Assembly is made of the ingredients of the modern agency, bringing together
data, talent, and technology to deliver a connected set of solutions for media +
more to the best brands on the planet. We're home to more than 1,500 of the
industry's top talent, who bring unmatched global omnichannel media expertise +
data, technology, and business consulting capabilities that find change and fuel
growth for brands worldwide. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the
challenger network built to transform marketing. Visit
https://www.assemblyglobal.com/ for more information.

