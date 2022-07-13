checkAd

VAT Group Q2 Sales CHF 286 Million

(PLX AI) – VAT Group Q2 orders CHF 354 million.Q2 sales CHF 286 millionVAT’s second-quarter and half-year 2022 results are substantially above the previous year’s periods, confirming the positive outlook given earlier in the yearThe better …

  • (PLX AI) – VAT Group Q2 orders CHF 354 million.
  • Q2 sales CHF 286 million
  • VAT’s second-quarter and half-year 2022 results are substantially above the previous year’s periods, confirming the positive outlook given earlier in the year
  • The better performance is the result of unaltered high demand in the first six months and VAT’s strong business execution
  • Investments in the semiconductor industry continued on record levels as ongoing technology advances and chip shortages require investments in additional capacity in both leading and legacy platforms
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  34   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

VAT Group Q2 Sales CHF 286 Million (PLX AI) – VAT Group Q2 orders CHF 354 million.Q2 sales CHF 286 millionVAT’s second-quarter and half-year 2022 results are substantially above the previous year’s periods, confirming the positive outlook given earlier in the yearThe better …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pepsico Q2 Core EPS Beats Consensus; Guidance Unchanged
JM Half Year EBIT SEK 898 Million vs. Estimate SEK 493 Million
BioArctic Q2 Operating Profit SEK -45.7 Million
Gerresheimer Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected
VAT Group Q2 Sales CHF 286 Million
Credit Suisse 1a Immo PK postpones IPO
Xvivo Q2 EBIT SEK 4.1 Million
Bufab Q2 EBITA SEK 233 Million vs. Estimate SEK 261 Million
Bergman & Beving Q1 Revenue SEK 1,200 Million
Titel
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Order in Denmark
Randstad Buys Finite Group in Australia, New Zealand
AkzoNobel to Buy Lankwitzer Lackfabrik’s Aluminum Wheel Liquid Coatings Business
Aker Carbon Capture Posts Q2 EBITDA Loss of NOK 49 Million on Revenue of NOK 194 Million
Frontline to Take Over Euronav in All Share Deal
ADVA CEO Is Replaced by CTO
Leoni Announces Refinancing Plan That Includes Capital Increase, Mandatory Convertible Bond
Chr. Hansen Q3 Revenue Tops Estimates; Adj. EBIT Margin Drops a Bit More Than Expected
Nordex Gets 456 MW Wind Turbine Order in Brazil
Danske Bank Profit Warning Was Expected After Dismal Trading Quarter, Analysts Say
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023