VAT Group Q2 Sales CHF 286 Million
(PLX AI) – VAT Group Q2 orders CHF 354 million.Q2 sales CHF 286 millionVAT’s second-quarter and half-year 2022 results are substantially above the previous year’s periods, confirming the positive outlook given earlier in the yearThe better …
- (PLX AI) – VAT Group Q2 orders CHF 354 million.
- Q2 sales CHF 286 million
- VAT’s second-quarter and half-year 2022 results are substantially above the previous year’s periods, confirming the positive outlook given earlier in the year
- The better performance is the result of unaltered high demand in the first six months and VAT’s strong business execution
- Investments in the semiconductor industry continued on record levels as ongoing technology advances and chip shortages require investments in additional capacity in both leading and legacy platforms
