Credit Suisse 1a Immo PK postpones IPO
- (PLX AI) – The fund management of the Credit Suisse 1a Immo PK real estate fund has decided to postpone the Initial Public Offering (IPO) scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the current market conditions and the high volatility in the market for real estate funds.
