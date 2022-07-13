Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann



13/07/2022 - Management interview with wallstreet:online AG

'We see ourselves as a next generation broker and disruptor of the classic broker market in Germany. The transaction business will account for the largest share of our revenues in a few years. '



wallstreet:online AG (wallstreet:online) operates Smartbroker - a multi- award-winning online broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo brokers. At the same time, the group operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page views, the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking region and maintains the largest financial community.



Recently, wallstreet:online presented the 'Case Study 2026' at its Annual General Meeting. In it, the medium-term growth potential for the improved Smartbroker product (Smartbroker 2.0) was considered as part of a scenario calculation. Against this background, we took the opportunity to interview Matthias Hach, CEO of the wallstreet:online group, about the 'Case Study 2026', the business model and the company's prospects.

GBC AG: Smartbroker is part of the wallstreet:online group and therefore not a typical fintech startup in our view. What makes the combination of financial media and online brokerage work and should this be maintained in the future?



Matthias Hach: I'll start with the second part of the question: yes, this combination distinguishes us and will be further strengthened in the future. Thanks to our financial portals, we can offer our brokerage customers high-quality journalism, real-time prices and much more information about the stock market - free of charge. In the near future, we will also create paid offers, I am thinking of our own recommendation (Börsenbrief) and further trading-specific content. In addition, there is our financial community with almost one million registered users. So, there are plenty of opportunities for networking and discussion. Conversely, with the Smartbroker, we provide the readers of our portals with a fully-fledged online broker that has been designed according to their wishes and with which they can trade from as little as EUR 0. From my point of view, the two segments complement each other ideally, and at the same time we have developed a stable business model with the media business that has grown over the years. The income from this segment allows us to finance the growth of Smartbroker largely internally.



