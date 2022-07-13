Gerresheimer on track to deliver record financial year 2022 after solid second quarter (FOTO)

- Organic revenue growth of 13.0% in Q2 builds on strong Q1 performance

- Good momentum and strong order intake provide good visibility for second half

- Firmly on track to deliver double digit revenue growth with high single-digit

growth in adj. EBITDA and adj. EPS in FY2022

- Broad range of measures implemented to manage inflationary impacts and to

ensure supply security



Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug

delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reaffirms its guidance for

its financial year 2022 after delivering a solid second quarter in line with

plan. This rounded off the best first half performance with organic revenue

growth of 15.7 %. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.3%. "I am particularly pleased with

the strong performance we have delivered in the first half of the year, which is

further evidence of our successful transformation into a solution provider and

system integrator with higher, sustainable and profitable growth", said Dietmar

Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We continue to successfully navigate the

challenges of the inflationary environment utilising its benefits from long-term

energy supply agreements, hedges against energy price increases and its pricing

power. We are seeing strong demand from our customers across our entire

portfolio and are on track for another record year in 2022 as well as delivering

for our mid-term guidance." Gerresheimer reaffirms its guidance for its

financial year 2022 with double-digit organic revenue growth and high

single-digit organic growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS.





