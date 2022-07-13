Gerresheimer on track to deliver record financial year 2022 after solid second quarter (FOTO)
- Organic revenue growth of 13.0% in Q2 builds on strong Q1 performance
- Good momentum and strong order intake provide good visibility for second half
- Firmly on track to deliver double digit revenue growth with high single-digit
growth in adj. EBITDA and adj. EPS in FY2022
- Broad range of measures implemented to manage inflationary impacts and to
ensure supply security
Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug
delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, reaffirms its guidance for
its financial year 2022 after delivering a solid second quarter in line with
plan. This rounded off the best first half performance with organic revenue
growth of 15.7 %. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.3%. "I am particularly pleased with
the strong performance we have delivered in the first half of the year, which is
further evidence of our successful transformation into a solution provider and
system integrator with higher, sustainable and profitable growth", said Dietmar
Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We continue to successfully navigate the
challenges of the inflationary environment utilising its benefits from long-term
energy supply agreements, hedges against energy price increases and its pricing
power. We are seeing strong demand from our customers across our entire
portfolio and are on track for another record year in 2022 as well as delivering
for our mid-term guidance." Gerresheimer reaffirms its guidance for its
financial year 2022 with double-digit organic revenue growth and high
single-digit organic growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS.
In the second quarter of its 2022 financial year, Gerresheimer generated
revenues of EUR 445m, representing an organic growth of 13%. The focus on
investing in key growth drivers, such as High Value Solutions in pharma and
beauty, regional expansion and contract manufacturing, is delivering results
with sustainable, profitable growth across all divisions. Revenue growth was
also supported by the current dynamic pricing environment, with contractual
pass-through and sustainable price increases. Adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 90m,
an organic increase of 5.1 %. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased from
EUR 1.28 to EUR 1.34.
Gerresheimer has been implementing a broad range of measures to manage
inflationary impacts and to ensure continuity of supply of its system critical
solutions and services. This includes long-term supply agreements, hedging
contracts against energy price increases and passing on price increases. Looking
forward, Gerresheimer will further improve its energy mix through the rigorous
implementation of its sustainability strategy.
Gerresheimer also rearranged its financial position to support the execution of
its strategy. In addition to the EUR 150m promissory note issued in November
2021, the company signed a three-year EUR 150m revolving credit facility on July
1, which addresses its refinancing requirements for 2022 in the amount of EUR
306m, securing improved terms with enhanced flexibility.
The Primary Packaging Glass Division showed impressive organic growth of 19.4%.
This was driven by strong demand for both tubular and molded glass with a
particular focus on High Value Solutions such as Gx® ELITE Glass. Adjusted
EBITDA rose organically by 8.3% and was in particular influenced by higher
energy cost.
Plastics & Devices Division revenues grew organically by 8.0%, again benefitting
from pass-through effects. Following a strong comparable period, the syringes
business was restrained by phasing effects. Adjusted EBITDA decreased
organically by 4.2%, impacted especially by temporary unfavorable product mix
effects, mainly due to the phasing in syringes.
Gerresheimer Advanced Technologies Division (GAT) continues to lay the
foundations for its future growth. In the second quarter, Gerresheimer entered
into strategic participations with Portal Instruments Inc to develop a
needle-free autoinjector and with Adamant Health Oy to revolutionize the
treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Guidance for FY 2022 (For group level, FXN) :
- - Organic revenue growth: at least 10%
- - Organic adjusted EBITDA growth: high single-digit
- - Adjusted EPS growth: high single-digit
Mid-term Guidance(For group level, FXN)
- - Organic revenue growth: high single-digit
- - Organic adjusted EBITDA margin: of 23-25%
- - Adjusted EPS growth : at least 10% p.a.
