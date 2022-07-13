FORTIN, Ines (Institut für Höhere Studien - IHS): Sustainable investment under prospect theory



GILJUM, Stefan (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien/Institute for Ecological Economics): The many layers of natural resource extraction: Analysing spillover effects and spatial impacts



HAUTZ, Julia (Leopold-Franzens-Universität Innsbruck/Institut für Strategisches Management): Open Strategy as Turnaround: The impact of openness in restructuring in the event of insolvency



HOLZNER, Mario (Wiener Institut für Internationale

Wirtschaftsvergleiche): How can economic instruments of climate policy be directed through foreign direct investment?

KARNER, Stefan (Karl-Franzens-Universität Graz/Graz Schumpeter Centre): Ludwig v. Mises Wiener Privatarchiv und seine Relevanz für Wirtschaftspolitik und -theorie



KOGLER, Gabriel ( Universität Wien/Institut für Zivilrecht): Krypto-Assets im Zivilrecht



LAWRENZ, Jochen (Leopold-Franzens-Universität Innsbruck/Institut für Banken und Finanzen): Factors versus Characteristics in Empirical Asset Pricing: Investigating Institutional Demand



LEITNER, Karl-Heinz (AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH): R&D funding and the development of startups in Europe



MEIER, Martin (Institut für Höhere Studien - IHS): Resilience of Economic Systems



MESCHIK, Markus (Karl-Franzens-Universität Graz/Institut für Erziehungs- und Bildungswissenschaft): "Insert coin to continue"- Nutzung aktueller Finanzierungsmodelle digitaler Spiele

PALMSTORFER, Rainer (Johannes Kepler Universität Linz/Institut für Europarecht): Prometheus Unbound? A Legal Analysis of Recent ECB Monetary-Policy Measures



POLEDNA, Sebastian (Internationales Institut für angewandte Systemanalyse - IIASA): Makroökonomische Auswirkungen der Digitalisierung in Österreich



SCHERTLER, Andrea (Karl-Franzens-Universität Graz/Institut für Banken und Finanzierung): Infractions of Anti-Money-Laundering Rules in Banks



SCHOLZ-BERGER, Florian (Universität Wien/Institut für Zivilverfahrensrecht): Organisation und Gestaltung kollektiver Rechtsdurchsetzung



SCOPPETTA, Anette (Europäisches Zentrum für Wohlfahrtspolitik und Sozialforschung): The effect of COVID-19 on poverty and material deprivation of children in Austria



STEHRER, Robert (Wiener Institut für Internationale

Wirtschaftsvergleiche): Spend, transfer, or repay. What to do with all the money from the EU carbon border tax?



STEININGER, Karl (Karl-Franzens-Universität Graz/Wegener Center für Klima und Globalen Wandel): Climate change and public budget in the aftermath of Corona



TANG, Wenjie (Universität Wien/Institut für Rechnungswesen, Innovation und Strategie): Research collaboration in the time of COVID-19



