checkAd

MOZILLA EU's eIDAS PROPOSAL THREATENS ONLINE CYBERSECURITY AND ATTRACTS GROWING CRITICISM

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Proposed EU legislation poses security threat to internet users
- In the wrong hands, the changes could enable state-sponsored internet
surveillance says Mozilla's Chief Security Officer
- Brussels sees growing criticism of article 45.2 of the eIDAS regulation

There is a serious threat to existing internet security measures stemming from
the European Commission's proposed revision to the eIDAS regulation. If
implemented, experts say it could open individuals browsing online to additional
security risks and set a precedent to allow state-sponsored internet
surveillance. As currently drafted, article 45.2 could undermine the EU's own
ambitions to be the frontrunner of a more secure, responsible and competitive
internet that protects people from illegal activity.

Under the revised article 45.2 of the eIDAS regulation, browsers would be
mandated to accept the EU-designed Qualified Web Authentication Certificates
(QWACs) even though they have weaker security properties than those most
browsers currently allow. Moreover, browsers would be prevented from applying
any of the existing security due diligence checks to the entities which issue
these certificates, thereby bypassing the critical first line of defense against
cybercrime.

Article 45.2 is attracting growing attention from parliamentarians and
cybersecurity experts alike. In her draft report
(https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/ITRE-PR-732707_EN.pdf) , MEP
Romana Jerkovic, the file's rapporteur, deleted it in order to have more time to
figure out an approach that doesn't compromise security. Meanwhile, in a https:/
/www.politico.eu/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/02/eIDAS-Cybersecurity-community-ope
n-letter-1.pdf sent to MEPs and EU countries, academics said that mandating the
use of QWACs could introduce " significant weaknesses into the global
multi-stakeholder ecosystem for securing web browsing. " They added that the
move could make it " more difficult to protect individuals from cybercriminals
."

Attempts have been made in the past to forcefully bypass browser security checks
for rights-interfering ends, most notably in Kazakhstan (https://www.zdnet.com/a
rticle/apple-google-microsoft-and-mozilla-ban-kazakhstans-mitm-https-certificate
/) in 2020 and Mauritius (https://slate.com/technology/2021/05/mauritius-online-
speech-government-proxy-servers.html) in 2021. In both cases, the governments
aimed to use so called "man-in-the-middle" attacks to carry out state-sponsored
surveillance of internet traffic.

Marshall Erwin, Chief Security Officer at Mozilla, said: " While this is not the
intent of the EU, the inclusion of article 45.2 in eIDAS will make it more
difficult to push back on these surveillance attempts in future. The EU sets
many global standards and we're concerned that if this is copied elsewhere, the
regulation will give the tools to governments to carry out state-sponsored
surveillance of internet traffic. Such actions present a very real and dangerous
unintended consequence of the EU's digital identity plans. "

For more information see here (https://bit.ly/3yqhax5) .

Contact:

For media enquiries please contact Harriet Fry | harriet.fry@hkstrategies.com|
+32 473 308 704

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105940/5271613
OTS: Mozilla



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  27   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

MOZILLA EU's eIDAS PROPOSAL THREATENS ONLINE CYBERSECURITY AND ATTRACTS GROWING CRITICISM - Proposed EU legislation poses security threat to internet users - In the wrong hands, the changes could enable state-sponsored internet surveillance says Mozilla's Chief Security Officer - Brussels sees growing criticism of article 45.2 of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Leaders Decry the Trivialization and Hijacking of the 'Apartheid' Label to Attack ...
TÜV-Siegel "Sehr gut" für Versicherungsprodukte (FOTO)
Preissteigerungen in der Möbelbranche belasten Verbraucher zunehmend
Prozessauftakt: OLG Stuttgart wartet mit Entscheidung über Musterfeststellungsklage gegen Mercedes auf BGH und ...
Henry Lamotte Food GmbH setzt mit gestärkter Geschäftsführung die Segel für die ...
Cannamedical bei der Mary Jane Berlin - Hanfmesse 2022 (FOTO)
Omnichannel-Kundenpflege und DSGVO: Kundenservice und Datenschutz finden zusammen / Datenschutz soll Kundenkommunikation auf mehreren ...
Nanotech Energy kündigt neuen, 200 Hektar großen Produktionsstandort für Batterien ...
Raffinerien sind zwingend auf Mindestmengen an Erdgas angewiesen / Debatte um Gas-Notlage
GameChange Solar erhält Aufträge für 200 MW Genius Tracker(TM)-Systeme für ...
Titel
AUVESY-MDT: Bedarfslage in der automatisierten Produktion früh erkannt (FOTO)
Global Leaders Decry the Trivialization and Hijacking of the 'Apartheid' Label to Attack ...
Symphony to launch research lab in collaboration with French institutions
Mazars mit starkem Wachstum auf Platz 8 der Lünendonk®-Liste 2022
Beteiligung an pitstop: Weiterer Ausbau der HUK-COBURG als Serviceanbieter rund um Mobilität
TÜV-Siegel "Sehr gut" für Versicherungsprodukte (FOTO)
Der Spezialist für Präzisions-Immersionskühllösungen, Iceotope Technologies, ...
POSTBANK WOHNATLAS 2022 - Wohnimmobilien: Wo sich Kaufen gegenüber Mieten lohnt (FOTO)
Aufstiegs-BAföG 2021: 8 % mehr Personen gefördert als im Vorjahr
TUMI und STAPLE starten exklusive Zusammenarbeit, welche die Energie von New York sowie globale ...
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
Free digital business consulting: consultingcheck.com available now (FOTO)
Food tech on its way to reshaping a multi trillion market
Schur Flexibles Group: Future owners see long-term future of packaging manufacturer on track
DERMAGO erhält 2 Mio. EUR durch Privatinvestoren-Netzwerk / Mehr als 750 Privatinvestoren ...
Wende im Abgasskandal durch EuGH / BGH verschiebt Diesel-Verhandlung zum VW-Motor EA288
Vereinigung Berliner Pressesprecher: Vorstand bestätigt (FOTO)
ANTHONY JOSHUA JOINS DAZN IN LANDMARK DEAL
1000 MIGLIA 2022: MITTWOCH, 15. JUNI BIS SAMSTAG, 18. JUNI - DAS "SCHÖNSTE RENNEN DER WELT" KEHRT ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber