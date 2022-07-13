Independent study finds CybelAngel, a global cybersecurity leader in reducing external attack surfaces, helps customers avoid an average of two major breaches annually
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - In addition to circumventing the expense and exposure
of data breaches and potential cyber incidents, CybelAngel customers also reduce
insurance premiums
CybelAngel, the world-leading external risk protection solution, and 2021
Gartner "Best of Breed" for Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS), released the
results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by
Forrester Consulting. The study reveals that a composite CybelAngel customer
achieved a 359% return on investment over three years, reduces cyber insurance
premiums by 10%, and avoids two major data breaches annually.
Cybersecurity teams use CybelAngel to detect business-critical data, devices,
and assets exposed outside the enterprise's security perimeter - before the
exposure can be weaponized. The solution incorporates an unprecedented
combination of advanced machine learning algorithms combined with expert
analysis to alert teams to only the most critical findings, and provide
remediation at the touch of a button.
To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with this
investment, Forrester interviewed four representative customers with experience
using CybelAngel. Key results from the investment include saving cyber insurance
premiums, avoiding the need to hire additional security analysts, and avoiding
the expenses associated with data breaches.
According to the study, the composite CybelAngel customer experienced benefits
such as a 359% ROI over three years and also:
- A 10% decrease in cyber insurance premiums
- Avoidance of two major data breaches worth $2.1 million
- Analyst services equivalent to two FTEs - a $860K value over three years
- Improved governance and partner cybersecurity practices
The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of a global commercial real estate
services firm, included in the research said, "We made this investment in order
to maintain stability and potentially avoid larger-scale incidents. This space
is constantly evolving. Cybersecurity three years ago wasn't the same as it is
today."
"Cybersecurity has travelled beyond the IT cave to be recognised as a
board-level business-critical matter," said CybelAngel CEO Erwan Keraudy. "It's
time to challenge your cybersecurity vendors about the value and positive impact
they bring to your business. We believe this study is clear recognition from our
customers that we're bridging this gap."
To read the full TEI study or learn more about CybelAngel visit:
https://discover.cybelangel.com/total-economic-impact
About CybelAngel CybelAngel is the world-leading external risk protection
solution that detects and resolves external threats well before they're
exploited. As more business data is being shared, processed or stored outside
the firewall on cloud services, open databases and connected devices, the
digital risk to enterprises has never been greater. Named a "Best of Breed"
Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) by Gartner in 2021, organizations
worldwide rely on CybelAngel to discover, monitor and resolve external threats
across all layers of the Internet, keeping their critical assets, brand and
reputation secure. To learn more, visit CybelAngel.com (https://cybelangel.com/?
utm_source=Press%20Release&utm_medium=Media&utm_campaign=Healthcare%20Data%20Tar
geted)
