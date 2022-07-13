Independent study finds CybelAngel, a global cybersecurity leader in reducing external attack surfaces, helps customers avoid an average of two major breaches annually

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - In addition to circumventing the expense and exposure

of data breaches and potential cyber incidents, CybelAngel customers also reduce

insurance premiums



CybelAngel, the world-leading external risk protection solution, and 2021

Gartner "Best of Breed" for Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS), released the

results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by

Forrester Consulting. The study reveals that a composite CybelAngel customer

achieved a 359% return on investment over three years, reduces cyber insurance

premiums by 10%, and avoids two major data breaches annually.





Cybersecurity teams use CybelAngel to detect business-critical data, devices,and assets exposed outside the enterprise's security perimeter - before theexposure can be weaponized. The solution incorporates an unprecedentedcombination of advanced machine learning algorithms combined with expertanalysis to alert teams to only the most critical findings, and provideremediation at the touch of a button.To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with thisinvestment, Forrester interviewed four representative customers with experienceusing CybelAngel. Key results from the investment include saving cyber insurancepremiums, avoiding the need to hire additional security analysts, and avoidingthe expenses associated with data breaches.According to the study, the composite CybelAngel customer experienced benefitssuch as a 359% ROI over three years and also:- A 10% decrease in cyber insurance premiums- Avoidance of two major data breaches worth $2.1 million- Analyst services equivalent to two FTEs - a $860K value over three years- Improved governance and partner cybersecurity practicesThe Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of a global commercial real estateservices firm, included in the research said, "We made this investment in orderto maintain stability and potentially avoid larger-scale incidents. This spaceis constantly evolving. Cybersecurity three years ago wasn't the same as it istoday.""Cybersecurity has travelled beyond the IT cave to be recognised as aboard-level business-critical matter," said CybelAngel CEO Erwan Keraudy. "It'stime to challenge your cybersecurity vendors about the value and positive impactthey bring to your business. We believe this study is clear recognition from ourcustomers that we're bridging this gap."To read the full TEI study or learn more about CybelAngel visit:https://discover.cybelangel.com/total-economic-impactAbout CybelAngel CybelAngel is the world-leading external risk protectionsolution that detects and resolves external threats well before they'reexploited. As more business data is being shared, processed or stored outsidethe firewall on cloud services, open databases and connected devices, thedigital risk to enterprises has never been greater. Named a "Best of Breed"Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) by Gartner in 2021, organizationsworldwide rely on CybelAngel to discover, monitor and resolve external threatsacross all layers of the Internet, keeping their critical assets, brand andreputation secure.