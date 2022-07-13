Mindtree Starts FY23 With Strong Growth and Record Order Book

Bengaluru, India and Warren, N.J. (ots/PRNewswire) - First quarter revenue up

5.5% sequentially in constant currency; EBITDA margins at 21.1%; highest-ever

order book at $570 million



Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital

transformation company, announced its consolidated results today for the first

quarter ended June 30, 2022, as approved by its Board of directors.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

"We are excited to report a strong start to FY23 with robust revenue growth,solid margin, and a record order book, demonstrating our continuedindustry-leading growth momentum," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief ExecutiveOfficer and Managing Director, Mindtree. "With revenues of $399.3 million, up5.5% sequentially in constant currency on the back of a healthy demand for ourdigital capabilities, this was our sixth consecutive quarter of more than 5%revenue growth in constant currency. Our EBITDA was 21.1%, underscoring ourdisciplined execution and operational rigor. Our highest-ever order book of $570million reflects the relevance of our value proposition in deliveringbusiness-critical transformation at scale. We are proud of our dedicated teamswho continue to exceed client expectations with passion and purpose."Key financial highlights:Quarter ended June 3 0 , 202 2- In USD:- In INR:- Revenue was $399.3 million (growth of 4.0% q-o-q / 28.6% y-o-y)- Net profit was $60.3 million (decline of 3.8%) q-o-q / growth of 29.7%y-o-y)- Revenue was INR31,211 million (growth of 7.7% q-o-q / 36.2 % y-o-y)- Net profit was INR4,716 million (decline of 0.3% q-o-q / growth of 37.3 %y-o-y)Other highlights:- Clients:- People:- Some key deals won in Q1 FY23:- 274 active clients as of June 30, 2022- $10 million+ clients increased by 3, total 35- $20 million+ clients increased by 4, total 18- 37,455 professionals as of June 30, 2022- Trailing 12 months attrition was 24.5%- A leading U.S.-based airline chose Mindtree as a preferred digital productdevelopment partner. As part of the multiyear deal, Mindtree will help theairline accelerate growth by transforming its core systems and digitalchannels.- A healthcare technology provider awarded a three-year digital transformationcontract to Mindtree for business-critical application development andmaintenance services.- A leading hyperscaler selected Mindtree for a multiyear managed servicesdeal as part of which Mindtree will provide a wide range of technology andprogram management support to the company's digital stores worldwide.