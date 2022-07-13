Mindtree Starts FY23 With Strong Growth and Record Order Book
Bengaluru, India and Warren, N.J. (ots/PRNewswire) - First quarter revenue up
5.5% sequentially in constant currency; EBITDA margins at 21.1%; highest-ever
order book at $570 million
Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital
transformation company, announced its consolidated results today for the first
quarter ended June 30, 2022, as approved by its Board of directors.
"We are excited to report a strong start to FY23 with robust revenue growth,
solid margin, and a record order book, demonstrating our continued
industry-leading growth momentum," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive
Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree. "With revenues of $399.3 million, up
5.5% sequentially in constant currency on the back of a healthy demand for our
digital capabilities, this was our sixth consecutive quarter of more than 5%
revenue growth in constant currency. Our EBITDA was 21.1%, underscoring our
disciplined execution and operational rigor. Our highest-ever order book of $570
million reflects the relevance of our value proposition in delivering
business-critical transformation at scale. We are proud of our dedicated teams
who continue to exceed client expectations with passion and purpose."
Key financial highlights:
Quarter ended June 3 0 , 202 2
- In USD:
- In INR:
-
- Revenue was $399.3 million (growth of 4.0% q-o-q / 28.6% y-o-y)
- Net profit was $60.3 million (decline of 3.8%) q-o-q / growth of 29.7%
y-o-y)
-
- Revenue was INR31,211 million (growth of 7.7% q-o-q / 36.2 % y-o-y)
- Net profit was INR4,716 million (decline of 0.3% q-o-q / growth of 37.3 %
y-o-y)
Other highlights:
- Clients:
- People:
- Some key deals won in Q1 FY23:
-
- 274 active clients as of June 30, 2022
- $10 million+ clients increased by 3, total 35
- $20 million+ clients increased by 4, total 18
-
- 37,455 professionals as of June 30, 2022
- Trailing 12 months attrition was 24.5%
-
- A leading U.S.-based airline chose Mindtree as a preferred digital product
development partner. As part of the multiyear deal, Mindtree will help the
airline accelerate growth by transforming its core systems and digital
channels.
- A healthcare technology provider awarded a three-year digital transformation
contract to Mindtree for business-critical application development and
maintenance services.
- A leading hyperscaler selected Mindtree for a multiyear managed services
deal as part of which Mindtree will provide a wide range of technology and
program management support to the company's digital stores worldwide.
