Infosys to Acquire Life Sciences Consulting and Technology Leader, BASE life science
Bengaluru, India and Copenhagen, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Acquisition to
deepen life sciences domain capabilities and strengthen footprint across Europe
Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive
consulting firm in the life sciences industry, in Europe. The acquisition
reaffirms our commitment to help global life sciences companies realize business
value from cloud-first digital platforms and data, to speed-up clinical trials
and scale drug development, positively impacting lives and achieving better
health outcomes.
BASE life science, a leading technology and
BASE brings to Infosys, domain experts with commercial, medical, digital
marketing, clinical, regulatory, and quality knowhow. Backed by a team of data
science specialists, BASE is at the frontier of the latest technological
developments and trends. It has a strong focus on Data & AI, and the ability to
bridge and integrate business logic and technology, driving insights for better
health outcomes.
Headquartered in Denmark, BASE is one of the fastest growing technology and
consulting partners in the life sciences industry. The company has about 200 of
the finest, multidisciplinary industry experts across Denmark, Switzerland, UK,
Germany, France, Italy, and a nearshore technology hub in Spain. Together with
Infosys, BASE will further expand its portfolio of expertise into Consumer
Health, Animal Health, MedTech and Genomics segments. BASE collaborates with
leading software technology providers in the life sciences industry such as
Veeva, IQVIA and Salesforce.
Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys , said, "This acquisition augments Infosys'
deep life sciences expertise, and expands our footprint further in the Nordics
region and across Europe, and scales our digital transformation capabilities
with cloud-based industry solutions. We are excited to welcome BASE life science
and its leadership team into the Infosys family."
"Over the last five years, BASE life science has delivered tremendous growth,
"Over the last five years, BASE life science has delivered tremendous growth,
