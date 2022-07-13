Infosys to Acquire Life Sciences Consulting and Technology Leader, BASE life science

Bengaluru, India and Copenhagen, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Acquisition to

deepen life sciences domain capabilities and strengthen footprint across Europe



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) a global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive

agreement to acquire BASE life science (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlo

ok.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baselifescience.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7CRajarshi.Bas

u%40infosys.com%7C5249fb8cfe25417caa9908da6436f7cf%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cf

f5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637932484490571962%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiL

CJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=OdSDmBuacyhP

ukBIRctR0qBWkHf8L1WoUeK8NIMQLSM%3D&reserved=0) , a leading technology and

consulting firm in the life sciences industry, in Europe. The acquisition

reaffirms our commitment to help global life sciences companies realize business

value from cloud-first digital platforms and data, to speed-up clinical trials

and scale drug development, positively impacting lives and achieving better

health outcomes.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

BASE brings to Infosys, domain experts with commercial, medical, digitalmarketing, clinical, regulatory, and quality knowhow. Backed by a team of datascience specialists, BASE is at the frontier of the latest technologicaldevelopments and trends. It has a strong focus on Data & AI, and the ability tobridge and integrate business logic and technology, driving insights for betterhealth outcomes.Headquartered in Denmark, BASE is one of the fastest growing technology andconsulting partners in the life sciences industry. The company has about 200 ofthe finest, multidisciplinary industry experts across Denmark, Switzerland, UK,Germany, France, Italy, and a nearshore technology hub in Spain. Together withInfosys, BASE will further expand its portfolio of expertise into ConsumerHealth, Animal Health, MedTech and Genomics segments. BASE collaborates withleading software technology providers in the life sciences industry such asVeeva, IQVIA and Salesforce.Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys , said, "This acquisition augments Infosys'deep life sciences expertise, and expands our footprint further in the Nordicsregion and across Europe, and scales our digital transformation capabilitieswith cloud-based industry solutions. We are excited to welcome BASE life scienceand its leadership team into the Infosys family.""Over the last five years, BASE life science has delivered tremendous growth,