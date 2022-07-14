Dormakaba and Schüco Enter into Strategic Partnership
(PLX AI) – Dormakaba and Schüco enter into strategic partnership.Schüco is one of Europe’s market leaders for innovative building envelopesUnder the partnership agreement, dormakaba and Schüco will work together as preferred partners to accelerate …
- (PLX AI) – Dormakaba and Schüco enter into strategic partnership.
- Schüco is one of Europe’s market leaders for innovative building envelopes
- Under the partnership agreement, dormakaba and Schüco will work together as preferred partners to accelerate strategic development projects in digitalization and access control
- Companies will develop a door-integrated access management system and link up the EntriWorX digital platform for door solutions with the SchüCal configuration and calculation tool
