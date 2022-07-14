checkAd

HeadFirst Group acquires Belgian HR-tech company ProUnity

Hoofddorp, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Mutual reinforcement of tech and touch
opens new perspectives

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadFirst Group acquires
Belgian award-winning HR-tech company ProUnity. With this acquisition, the group
takes an important step in its internationalisation and platform strategy.
HeadFirst Group triples its existing business in Belgium, gaining a prominent
position among the large service providers in the field of hiring talent.

Platform organisation

ProUnity (https://www.pro-unity.com/en) operates in the Belgian market as
Managed Service Provider (MSP) with its own marketplace and Vendor Management
System (VMS). This unique combined offer helps organisations find and manage
external staff via a single platform quickly and efficiently.

By adding ProUnity to HeadFirst Group, the Dutch group broadens its HR-tech
portfolio, consisting of its hiring platform Select and collaborations with
external VMS partners, increasing the flexibility in solutions for its clients.
The main HeadFirst Group brands are MSP service provider Staffing Management
Services (https://www.staffingms.com/) , RPO and recruitment specialist Sterksen
(https://sterksen.com/) , and the intermediaries HeadFirst
(https://www.headfirst.nl/) and Between (https://between.com/) . ProUnity will
retain its name and management team.

Marion van Happen , CEO at HeadFirst Group (https://headfirst.group/) :
"ProUnity is an innovative tech company, a digital native platform organisation,
with a sense of personal approach. This has earned them a Deloitte Technology
Fast 50 award two years in a row. HeadFirst Group was originally an HR service
provider and is now making the switch to a platform organisation. The perfect
balance between tech and touch is essential in our services and industry.
ProUnity will accelerate this."

David Muyldermans , CEO at ProUnity (https://www.pro-unity.com/en) , adds:
"After our rapid growth, this new step with HeadFirst Group comes at the right
time for our team, clients, and partners. ProUnity works for large and
international companies, and their demand increases. Now we can offer them an
even stronger answer. We make each other stronger and will continue to blossom,
as people and as organisations, with respect for everyone's identity."

Internationalisation

ProUnity serves over forty clients, mostly large profit companies and Belgian
organisations in the public domain. HeadFirst Group already has a Belgian office
since 2016. With the addition of ProUnity, it triples its existing business in
Belgium.

With this scale, HeadFirst Group can serve clients internationally even better,
fitting its further-reaching strategy toward an international platform
organisation. Daily 16,000 professionals work for more than 400 clients in
Europe, with which HeadFirst Group realises an annual turnover of over 1.6
billion euros.

Contact:

Bart van der Geest,
+31(0)23-5685630,
bart.vandergeest@headfirst.nl

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164305/5272546
OTS: HeadFirst Group



