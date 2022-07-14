HeadFirst Group acquires Belgian HR-tech company ProUnity

Hoofddorp, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Mutual reinforcement of tech and touch

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadFirst Group acquires

Belgian award-winning HR-tech company ProUnity. With this acquisition, the group

takes an important step in its internationalisation and platform strategy.

HeadFirst Group triples its existing business in Belgium, gaining a prominent

position among the large service providers in the field of hiring talent.



Platform organisation





ProUnity (https://www.pro-unity.com/en) operates in the Belgian market asManaged Service Provider (MSP) with its own marketplace and Vendor ManagementSystem (VMS). This unique combined offer helps organisations find and manageexternal staff via a single platform quickly and efficiently.By adding ProUnity to HeadFirst Group, the Dutch group broadens its HR-techportfolio, consisting of its hiring platform Select and collaborations withexternal VMS partners, increasing the flexibility in solutions for its clients.The main HeadFirst Group brands are MSP service provider Staffing ManagementServices (https://www.staffingms.com/) , RPO and recruitment specialist Sterksen(https://sterksen.com/) , and the intermediaries HeadFirst(https://www.headfirst.nl/) and Between (https://between.com/) . ProUnity willretain its name and management team.Marion van Happen , CEO at HeadFirst Group (https://headfirst.group/) :"ProUnity is an innovative tech company, a digital native platform organisation,with a sense of personal approach. This has earned them a Deloitte TechnologyFast 50 award two years in a row. HeadFirst Group was originally an HR serviceprovider and is now making the switch to a platform organisation. The perfectbalance between tech and touch is essential in our services and industry.ProUnity will accelerate this."David Muyldermans , CEO at ProUnity (https://www.pro-unity.com/en) , adds:"After our rapid growth, this new step with HeadFirst Group comes at the righttime for our team, clients, and partners. ProUnity works for large andinternational companies, and their demand increases. Now we can offer them aneven stronger answer. We make each other stronger and will continue to blossom,as people and as organisations, with respect for everyone's identity."InternationalisationProUnity serves over forty clients, mostly large profit companies and Belgianorganisations in the public domain. HeadFirst Group already has a Belgian officesince 2016. With the addition of ProUnity, it triples its existing business inBelgium.With this scale, HeadFirst Group can serve clients internationally even better,fitting its further-reaching strategy toward an international platformorganisation. Daily 16,000 professionals work for more than 400 clients inEurope, with which HeadFirst Group realises an annual turnover of over 1.6billion euros.