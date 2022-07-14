Grünenthal acquires testosterone treatment NebidoTM from Bayer
Aachen, Germany (ots) -
- Grünenthal acquires NebidoTM from Bayer AG for up to EUR 500 million. The
product is expected to add about EUR 100 million to Grünenthal's EBITDA in
2023.
- NebidoTM is the gold standard for the treatment ofmale hypogonadism associated
with testosterone deficiency. It is available to patients in over 80 markets
worldwide.
- Grünenthal has invested over EUR 2 billion in successful M&A transactions over
the last years, resulting in a significantly strengthened profitability.
Grünenthal, a global science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company,
today announced an agreement with Bayer AG to acquire NebidoTM, the well-known
brand for the treatment of male hypogonadism and its associated brands for up to
EUR 500 million. NebidoTM is the only long-acting injectable treatment for
testosterone deficiency. The product is approved and successfully commercialized
in over 80 countries. Patent protection exists until March 2024 in the EU and
until May 2027 in the US. The brand is expected to add about EUR 100 million to
Grünenthal's EBITDA in 2023. The acquisition is subject to customary closing
conditions, including approval by the relevant competition authorities. Closing
is expected to occur by the end of 2022.
"One in six men over 50 live with the symptoms of testosterone deficiency [1].
Too few of these patients receive appropriate treatment [2]. We are committed to
facilitating access to treatment for even more patients in need", says Gabriel
Baertschi, Grünenthal CEO. "Grünenthal's strong track record of acquiring
established brands has significantly improved our profitability, allowing us to
invest in research and development and create the next generation of pain
therapies."
NebidoTM is the leading brand in the treatment of male hypogonadism. It is used
for the treatment of clinical symptoms such as regression of secondary sexual
characteristics, change in body composition, asthenia, reduced libido or
erectile dysfunction due to low testosterone levels (testosterone deficiency).
The product is directly administered by a physician every 10 - 14 weeks.
NebidoTM demonstrated a robust safety and efficacy profile backed with solid
long-term data.
The acquisition of NebidoTM is part of a series of acquisitions by Grünenthal,
including the European rights to CRESTORTM and NexiumTM, the global rights to
VimovoTM (ex-US and Japan), the global rights to QutenzaTM and the global rights
to ZomigTM (ex-Japan). In 2021, Grünenthal acquired the Swiss biotech company
