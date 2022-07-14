checkAd

Grünenthal acquires testosterone treatment NebidoTM from Bayer

Aachen, Germany (ots) -

- Grünenthal acquires NebidoTM from Bayer AG for up to EUR 500 million. The
product is expected to add about EUR 100 million to Grünenthal's EBITDA in
2023.
- NebidoTM is the gold standard for the treatment ofmale hypogonadism associated
with testosterone deficiency. It is available to patients in over 80 markets
worldwide.
- Grünenthal has invested over EUR 2 billion in successful M&A transactions over
the last years, resulting in a significantly strengthened profitability.

Grünenthal, a global science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company,
today announced an agreement with Bayer AG to acquire NebidoTM, the well-known
brand for the treatment of male hypogonadism and its associated brands for up to
EUR 500 million. NebidoTM is the only long-acting injectable treatment for
testosterone deficiency. The product is approved and successfully commercialized
in over 80 countries. Patent protection exists until March 2024 in the EU and
until May 2027 in the US. The brand is expected to add about EUR 100 million to
Grünenthal's EBITDA in 2023. The acquisition is subject to customary closing
conditions, including approval by the relevant competition authorities. Closing
is expected to occur by the end of 2022.

"One in six men over 50 live with the symptoms of testosterone deficiency [1].
Too few of these patients receive appropriate treatment [2]. We are committed to
facilitating access to treatment for even more patients in need", says Gabriel
Baertschi, Grünenthal CEO. "Grünenthal's strong track record of acquiring
established brands has significantly improved our profitability, allowing us to
invest in research and development and create the next generation of pain
therapies."

NebidoTM is the leading brand in the treatment of male hypogonadism. It is used
for the treatment of clinical symptoms such as regression of secondary sexual
characteristics, change in body composition, asthenia, reduced libido or
erectile dysfunction due to low testosterone levels (testosterone deficiency).
The product is directly administered by a physician every 10 - 14 weeks.
NebidoTM demonstrated a robust safety and efficacy profile backed with solid
long-term data.

The acquisition of NebidoTM is part of a series of acquisitions by Grünenthal,
including the European rights to CRESTORTM and NexiumTM, the global rights to
VimovoTM (ex-US and Japan), the global rights to QutenzaTM and the global rights
to ZomigTM (ex-Japan). In 2021, Grünenthal acquired the Swiss biotech company
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  41   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Grünenthal acquires testosterone treatment NebidoTM from Bayer - Grünenthal acquires NebidoTM from Bayer AG for up to EUR 500 million. The product is expected to add about EUR 100 million to Grünenthal's EBITDA in 2023. - NebidoTM is the gold standard for the treatment ofmale hypogonadism associated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Independent study finds CybelAngel, a global cybersecurity leader in reducing external attack ...
ESG-Ratings ignorieren Ukraine-Krieg und Sanktionen gegen Russland / In Russland aktive Unternehmen ...
EuGH entscheidet im Abgasskandal: Ist das Software-Update im VW-Diesel EA189 illegal? / Dieselgate 2.0 rollt auf Autobauer zu
Taiwanesische Fahrradbranche wächst in hohem Tempo / Eurobike Pressekonferenz mit ...
Jackery rüstet sich mit weltweiten Angeboten für den Prime Day
Banking Trend Radar von Deloitte: Banken stehen unter grünem Druck
Im Urlaub so einfach einkaufen wie zu Hause: ALDI Nord öffnet die ersten vier Märkte auf den Kanarischen Inseln (FOTO)
Dr. Holger Bartz ist neuer Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs bei Janssen Deutschland (FOTO)
Sparda-Banken: Zufriedenstellende Bilanz trotz turbulentem Jahr 2021
Mittagstalk MVFP Bayern: New Mobility - mit dem Fahrrad zur Arbeit
Titel
Symphony to launch research lab in collaboration with French institutions
Global Leaders Decry the Trivialization and Hijacking of the 'Apartheid' Label to Attack ...
TÜV-Siegel "Sehr gut" für Versicherungsprodukte (FOTO)
Independent study finds CybelAngel, a global cybersecurity leader in reducing external attack ...
ESG-Ratings ignorieren Ukraine-Krieg und Sanktionen gegen Russland / In Russland aktive Unternehmen ...
Beteiligung an pitstop: Weiterer Ausbau der HUK-COBURG als Serviceanbieter rund um Mobilität
Der Spezialist für Präzisions-Immersionskühllösungen, Iceotope Technologies, ...
POSTBANK WOHNATLAS 2022 - Wohnimmobilien: Wo sich Kaufen gegenüber Mieten lohnt (FOTO)
Aufstiegs-BAföG 2021: 8 % mehr Personen gefördert als im Vorjahr
TUMI und STAPLE starten exklusive Zusammenarbeit, welche die Energie von New York sowie globale ...
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
Free digital business consulting: consultingcheck.com available now (FOTO)
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
Food tech on its way to reshaping a multi trillion market
Schur Flexibles Group: Future owners see long-term future of packaging manufacturer on track
/C O R R E C T I O N -- PokerStars/
DERMAGO erhält 2 Mio. EUR durch Privatinvestoren-Netzwerk / Mehr als 750 Privatinvestoren ...
Wende im Abgasskandal durch EuGH / BGH verschiebt Diesel-Verhandlung zum VW-Motor EA288
Vereinigung Berliner Pressesprecher: Vorstand bestätigt (FOTO)
1000 MIGLIA 2022: MITTWOCH, 15. JUNI BIS SAMSTAG, 18. JUNI - DAS "SCHÖNSTE RENNEN DER WELT" KEHRT ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber