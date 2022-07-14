Grünenthal acquires testosterone treatment NebidoTM from Bayer

- Grünenthal acquires NebidoTM from Bayer AG for up to EUR 500 million. The

product is expected to add about EUR 100 million to Grünenthal's EBITDA in

2023.

- NebidoTM is the gold standard for the treatment ofmale hypogonadism associated

with testosterone deficiency. It is available to patients in over 80 markets

worldwide.

- Grünenthal has invested over EUR 2 billion in successful M&A transactions over

the last years, resulting in a significantly strengthened profitability.



Grünenthal, a global science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company,

today announced an agreement with Bayer AG to acquire NebidoTM, the well-known

brand for the treatment of male hypogonadism and its associated brands for up to

EUR 500 million. NebidoTM is the only long-acting injectable treatment for

testosterone deficiency. The product is approved and successfully commercialized

in over 80 countries. Patent protection exists until March 2024 in the EU and

until May 2027 in the US. The brand is expected to add about EUR 100 million to

Grünenthal's EBITDA in 2023. The acquisition is subject to customary closing

conditions, including approval by the relevant competition authorities. Closing

is expected to occur by the end of 2022.



