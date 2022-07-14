BVG Trials ACCURE's Battery Safety Monitoring System on Electric Buses (FOTO)

Aachen / Berlin, Germany (ots) - Berlin's public transport operator BVG intends

to contribute to the city's mobility transition by switching entirely to

electric buses by 2030 at the latest. And it's determined to make the operation

and charging of its electric buses safer and more reliable. With this in mind,

it's announced it will be using ACCURE Battery Intelligence

(https://www.accure.net/) during a one-year trial - and thus playing a

pioneering role in the field of safety. Each battery system continuously

generates operating data and transmits it to the cloud. It's then evaluated by

ACCURE's solution using artificial intelligence so that any risks can be

anticipated. This allows BVG's battery department to be kept abreast of the

condition of its high-voltage batteries. This in turn prevents breakdowns and

improves the reliability of its bus service for passengers.



Every weekday, BVG's some 1,500 buses transport about a million people across

Berlin. Consequently, as well as being important for public transport, these

buses are a vital part of Berlin's mobility transition. In the years to come,

more and more buses powered by green electricity will be deployed - and their

lower starting noise makes them significantly quieter than their predecessors.

ACCURE's Battery Safety (https://www.accure.net/batterysafety) analysis software

will now be used on 15 buses in BVG's electric fleet. This will enable the

battery department to monitor the condition of vehicle batteries at any time by

simply looking at the ACCURE dashboard and having any necessary maintenance

carried out.



