BVG Trials ACCURE's Battery Safety Monitoring System on Electric Buses (FOTO)
Aachen / Berlin, Germany (ots) - Berlin's public transport operator BVG intends
to contribute to the city's mobility transition by switching entirely to
electric buses by 2030 at the latest. And it's determined to make the operation
and charging of its electric buses safer and more reliable. With this in mind,
it's announced it will be using ACCURE Battery Intelligence
(https://www.accure.net/) during a one-year trial - and thus playing a
pioneering role in the field of safety. Each battery system continuously
generates operating data and transmits it to the cloud. It's then evaluated by
ACCURE's solution using artificial intelligence so that any risks can be
anticipated. This allows BVG's battery department to be kept abreast of the
condition of its high-voltage batteries. This in turn prevents breakdowns and
improves the reliability of its bus service for passengers.
Every weekday, BVG's some 1,500 buses transport about a million people across
Berlin. Consequently, as well as being important for public transport, these
buses are a vital part of Berlin's mobility transition. In the years to come,
more and more buses powered by green electricity will be deployed - and their
lower starting noise makes them significantly quieter than their predecessors.
ACCURE's Battery Safety (https://www.accure.net/batterysafety) analysis software
will now be used on 15 buses in BVG's electric fleet. This will enable the
battery department to monitor the condition of vehicle batteries at any time by
simply looking at the ACCURE dashboard and having any necessary maintenance
carried out.
"The reliability and safety of electric buses are key to their acceptance by the
public," said Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies, CEO of ACCURE. "Our analytics software
can prevent bus breakdowns while improving safety." To do so, the software
evaluates the data obtained from batteries several times a day. A traffic light
system provides a quick and easy overview of all connected buses. As long as all
the traffic lights are green, BVG's buses can continue to be used without
hesitation. But if this isn't the case, the information is analyzed in more
detail, and the findings are taken into consideration during maintenance.
Thanks to precise battery analysis based on operating data together with
continuous safety monitoring, traditional fire safety is now supplemented by
preventive precautions. As a result, ACCURE's software automatically warns of
hazardous battery performance before it becomes critical. The software can
easily be integrated into any application since no additional hardware or
laboratory testing is required.
About BVG
Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), Germany's biggest public transport company, is
responding to the great ecological and social challenges of future urban travel
with innovative strategies and cutting-edge technology. Every year, BVG gets
over a billion passengers to their destinations on time, ecologically, and
affordably with its underground, tram, bus, and ferry services.
About ACCURE Battery Intelligence
ACCURE helps companies assess battery risk based on their business model, ensure
safety, and maximize their commercial value. By simplifying complex battery
data, ACCURE's analytics software makes batteries more safe, reliable, and
sustainable. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine
learning with expertise about how batteries are used in energy storage systems
from golf carts to grids. Today, more than 60 battery experts and data
scientists are collaborating to support clients worldwide based on a
safety-first approach to optimize the performance of their battery assets.
Press contacts:
ACCURE Battery Intelligence
Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies
mailto:kp.kairies@accure.netaccure.net
Heldenmood Christian Bölling / Lars Stühlen
mailto:christian@heldenmood.de / mailto:lars@heldenmood.deheldenmood.de
+49 151 24047900 / +49 163 8008055
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158484/5272645
OTS: Accure
