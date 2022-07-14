checkAd

BVG Trials ACCURE's Battery Safety Monitoring System on Electric Buses (FOTO)

Aachen / Berlin, Germany (ots) - Berlin's public transport operator BVG intends
to contribute to the city's mobility transition by switching entirely to
electric buses by 2030 at the latest. And it's determined to make the operation
and charging of its electric buses safer and more reliable. With this in mind,
it's announced it will be using ACCURE Battery Intelligence
(https://www.accure.net/) during a one-year trial - and thus playing a
pioneering role in the field of safety. Each battery system continuously
generates operating data and transmits it to the cloud. It's then evaluated by
ACCURE's solution using artificial intelligence so that any risks can be
anticipated. This allows BVG's battery department to be kept abreast of the
condition of its high-voltage batteries. This in turn prevents breakdowns and
improves the reliability of its bus service for passengers.

Every weekday, BVG's some 1,500 buses transport about a million people across
Berlin. Consequently, as well as being important for public transport, these
buses are a vital part of Berlin's mobility transition. In the years to come,
more and more buses powered by green electricity will be deployed - and their
lower starting noise makes them significantly quieter than their predecessors.
ACCURE's Battery Safety (https://www.accure.net/batterysafety) analysis software
will now be used on 15 buses in BVG's electric fleet. This will enable the
battery department to monitor the condition of vehicle batteries at any time by
simply looking at the ACCURE dashboard and having any necessary maintenance
carried out.

"The reliability and safety of electric buses are key to their acceptance by the
public," said Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies, CEO of ACCURE. "Our analytics software
can prevent bus breakdowns while improving safety." To do so, the software
evaluates the data obtained from batteries several times a day. A traffic light
system provides a quick and easy overview of all connected buses. As long as all
the traffic lights are green, BVG's buses can continue to be used without
hesitation. But if this isn't the case, the information is analyzed in more
detail, and the findings are taken into consideration during maintenance.

Thanks to precise battery analysis based on operating data together with
continuous safety monitoring, traditional fire safety is now supplemented by
preventive precautions. As a result, ACCURE's software automatically warns of
hazardous battery performance before it becomes critical. The software can
easily be integrated into any application since no additional hardware or
laboratory testing is required.

About BVG

Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), Germany's biggest public transport company, is
responding to the great ecological and social challenges of future urban travel
with innovative strategies and cutting-edge technology. Every year, BVG gets
over a billion passengers to their destinations on time, ecologically, and
affordably with its underground, tram, bus, and ferry services.

About ACCURE Battery Intelligence

ACCURE helps companies assess battery risk based on their business model, ensure
safety, and maximize their commercial value. By simplifying complex battery
data, ACCURE's analytics software makes batteries more safe, reliable, and
sustainable. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine
learning with expertise about how batteries are used in energy storage systems
from golf carts to grids. Today, more than 60 battery experts and data
scientists are collaborating to support clients worldwide based on a
safety-first approach to optimize the performance of their battery assets.

Press contacts:

ACCURE Battery Intelligence
Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies
mailto:kp.kairies@accure.netaccure.net
Heldenmood Christian Bölling / Lars Stühlen
mailto:christian@heldenmood.de / mailto:lars@heldenmood.deheldenmood.de
+49 151 24047900 / +49 163 8008055

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158484/5272645
OTS: Accure



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  32   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

BVG Trials ACCURE's Battery Safety Monitoring System on Electric Buses (FOTO) Berlin's public transport operator BVG intends to contribute to the city's mobility transition by switching entirely to electric buses by 2030 at the latest. And it's determined to make the operation and charging of its electric buses …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Independent study finds CybelAngel, a global cybersecurity leader in reducing external attack ...
ESG-Ratings ignorieren Ukraine-Krieg und Sanktionen gegen Russland / In Russland aktive Unternehmen ...
EuGH entscheidet im Abgasskandal: Ist das Software-Update im VW-Diesel EA189 illegal? / Dieselgate 2.0 rollt auf Autobauer zu
Taiwanesische Fahrradbranche wächst in hohem Tempo / Eurobike Pressekonferenz mit ...
Im Urlaub so einfach einkaufen wie zu Hause: ALDI Nord öffnet die ersten vier Märkte auf den Kanarischen Inseln (FOTO)
Jackery rüstet sich mit weltweiten Angeboten für den Prime Day
Dr. Holger Bartz ist neuer Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs bei Janssen Deutschland (FOTO)
Sparda-Banken: Zufriedenstellende Bilanz trotz turbulentem Jahr 2021
Mittagstalk MVFP Bayern: New Mobility - mit dem Fahrrad zur Arbeit
Podiumsdiskussion zu "Embargo, Weltordnung, Russland - wohin die deutsche Wirtschaft steuert" - Brossardt: "Handel intensivieren mit Ländern, die wertebasiertes Verständnis haben"
Titel
Symphony to launch research lab in collaboration with French institutions
Global Leaders Decry the Trivialization and Hijacking of the 'Apartheid' Label to Attack ...
TÜV-Siegel "Sehr gut" für Versicherungsprodukte (FOTO)
Independent study finds CybelAngel, a global cybersecurity leader in reducing external attack ...
ESG-Ratings ignorieren Ukraine-Krieg und Sanktionen gegen Russland / In Russland aktive Unternehmen ...
Der Spezialist für Präzisions-Immersionskühllösungen, Iceotope Technologies, ...
Aufstiegs-BAföG 2021: 8 % mehr Personen gefördert als im Vorjahr
TUMI und STAPLE starten exklusive Zusammenarbeit, welche die Energie von New York sowie globale ...
Valour Inc. gibt neuen Chefsyndikus, Peter Märkl, bekannt
Bereits über 1500 Bestellungen in einem Monat: WeDoSolar, Berliner Startup mit smartem Solar-Sichtschutz für den Balkon
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
Free digital business consulting: consultingcheck.com available now (FOTO)
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
Food tech on its way to reshaping a multi trillion market
Schur Flexibles Group: Future owners see long-term future of packaging manufacturer on track
/C O R R E C T I O N -- PokerStars/
DERMAGO erhält 2 Mio. EUR durch Privatinvestoren-Netzwerk / Mehr als 750 Privatinvestoren ...
Wende im Abgasskandal durch EuGH / BGH verschiebt Diesel-Verhandlung zum VW-Motor EA288
Vereinigung Berliner Pressesprecher: Vorstand bestätigt (FOTO)
1000 MIGLIA 2022: MITTWOCH, 15. JUNI BIS SAMSTAG, 18. JUNI - DAS "SCHÖNSTE RENNEN DER WELT" KEHRT ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber