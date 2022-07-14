checkAd

After cake attack on Mona Lisa Castello CUBE has to be hidden in a safe in the Swiss Alps! (FOTO)

Zug, Switzerland (ots) - It is the most expensive cube ever made, funded by the
booming cryptocurrency Castello Coin. For now, the world-famous Castello CUBE
will no longer be open to the public - to protect it from damage and theft.

The Castello CUBE attracted worldwide attention when the golden cube by artist
Niclas Castello was shown first in New York's Central Park and at the Venice
Biennale this year. The work of art, unique in the world, was made of 24 carats,
999.9 fine gold in the oldest art foundry in Europe and weighs 410 lbs. The
material value alone is $11.7 Million US-Dollars. Coin and CUBE each act as a
bridge between the classic financial world, the world of traditional forms of
investment and traditional art and the new world - the world of cryptocurrencies
and the digital age.

Initially, the Cube was supposed to be shown in other locations in the US,
Europe, Asia and the United Arab Emirates and inspire people worldwide. But
security experts advise against it after a risk analysis. The reason: Safety
cannot be guaranteed. An activist recently daubed a cake on the Mona Lisa in the
Louvre in Paris, luckily protected by a pane. However, the Castello CUBE does
not come with such a protective pane.

A spokeswoman of Swiss HoGA Capital AG, which is behind Castello CUBE and
Castello Coin, says: "It breaks the artist's and our hearts, but we can no
longer show the Cube publicly. The work of art lives from the fact that it
stands directly and unprotected outside and becomes one with the earth. However,
the risk of the Castello CUBE being intentionally damaged or kidnapped is now
too big. With its increased popularity, we can no longer provide security and
insurance." The Castello CUBE is now hidden in a secret and heavily guarded
depot in the Swiss Alps. Only a handful of people know where.

The popular cryptocurrency Castello Coin, which made the creation of the
Castello CUBE possible in the first place, is also freely available - never
before has a cryptocurrency created such artistic and material value. After
listings on Bittrex and BitMart, the LBank is now the third renowned exchange to
trade the Castello Coin - as the leading exchange for digital financial
investments.

The HoGA spokeswoman adds: "Only through reliability and trust will people's
interest in cryptocurrencies continue to rise. In the challenging cryptocurrency
market, our obligation is to give interested buyers various user-friendly and
highly secure opportunities to trade the Castello Coin. We attach great
importance to listings on the leading stock exchanges worldwide."

The Castello Coin is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which has been active
since 2015 and is one of the most secure decentralized transaction databases in
the world. The Castello Coin is supported by an international team of
consultants from the areas of blockchain and finance: This also includes a close
partnership with a Swiss bank. The coin was developed by DSENT AG, which offers
the highest level of security, transparency and regulation.

