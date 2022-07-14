Zug, Switzerland (ots) - It is the most expensive cube ever made, funded by the

booming cryptocurrency Castello Coin. For now, the world-famous Castello CUBE

will no longer be open to the public - to protect it from damage and theft.



The Castello CUBE attracted worldwide attention when the golden cube by artist

Niclas Castello was shown first in New York's Central Park and at the Venice

Biennale this year. The work of art, unique in the world, was made of 24 carats,

999.9 fine gold in the oldest art foundry in Europe and weighs 410 lbs. The

material value alone is $11.7 Million US-Dollars. Coin and CUBE each act as a

bridge between the classic financial world, the world of traditional forms of

investment and traditional art and the new world - the world of cryptocurrencies

and the digital age.





Initially, the Cube was supposed to be shown in other locations in the US,Europe, Asia and the United Arab Emirates and inspire people worldwide. Butsecurity experts advise against it after a risk analysis. The reason: Safetycannot be guaranteed. An activist recently daubed a cake on the Mona Lisa in theLouvre in Paris, luckily protected by a pane. However, the Castello CUBE doesnot come with such a protective pane.A spokeswoman of Swiss HoGA Capital AG, which is behind Castello CUBE andCastello Coin, says: "It breaks the artist's and our hearts, but we can nolonger show the Cube publicly. The work of art lives from the fact that itstands directly and unprotected outside and becomes one with the earth. However,the risk of the Castello CUBE being intentionally damaged or kidnapped is nowtoo big. With its increased popularity, we can no longer provide security andinsurance." The Castello CUBE is now hidden in a secret and heavily guardeddepot in the Swiss Alps. Only a handful of people know where.The popular cryptocurrency Castello Coin, which made the creation of theCastello CUBE possible in the first place, is also freely available - neverbefore has a cryptocurrency created such artistic and material value. Afterlistings on Bittrex and BitMart, the LBank is now the third renowned exchange totrade the Castello Coin - as the leading exchange for digital financialinvestments.The HoGA spokeswoman adds: "Only through reliability and trust will people'sinterest in cryptocurrencies continue to rise. In the challenging cryptocurrencymarket, our obligation is to give interested buyers various user-friendly andhighly secure opportunities to trade the Castello Coin. We attach greatimportance to listings on the leading stock exchanges worldwide."The Castello Coin is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which has been activesince 2015 and is one of the most secure decentralized transaction databases inthe world. The Castello Coin is supported by an international team ofconsultants from the areas of blockchain and finance: This also includes a closepartnership with a Swiss bank. The coin was developed by DSENT AG, which offersthe highest level of security, transparency and regulation.More information can be found here:CAST at LBank:https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cast/usdtTwitter: https://twitter.com/castellocoinTelegram: https://t.me/castellochatWebsite: https://castellocoin.comBlockchain browser:https://cn.etherscan.com/token/0x3FAb0bBAa03BCEAF7C49E2b12877dB0142BE65FCContact:Please send your request to:mailto:press@castellocube.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161299/5273155OTS: HoGA Capital AG