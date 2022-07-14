Shanghai/Munich (ots) - Electrifying adventures and boundless freedom are

offered by the combination of the Aiways U5 SUV and the iKamper Skycamp 3.0 from

Campwerk. The all-electric microcamper combination not only enables near-natural

independence, which is becoming increasingly popular under the term "vanlife",

but also sustainable camping.



The all-electric Aiways U5 SUV (electricity consumption combined 17.0-16.6; CO2

emissions combined 0g/km; range combined (WLTP) 400-410km) in combination with

Campwerk's iKamper Skycamp 3.0 is therefore the ideal combination for

nature-oriented and emission-free time-outs from everyday life.





Growth market: Registrations of campers more than tripledThe number of new registrations of motorhomes and campervans more than doubledin Europe from 2013 to 2020. In some countries, the figures have even almostquadrupled, and there is no end in sight to the trend. This is because opinionpolls clearly show that "overnight stays in different places," "vacationswithout planning" and the "opportunity to explore other countries in a shorttime" are more popular than ever before. "The camping industry is an absolutegrowth market and the past two years have shown that staying at home on your ownfour wheels is the perfect vacation option for many. With the combination of ourAiways U5 SUV and the iKamper Skypcamp roof tent, we want to show whatsustainable microcamping can look like," explains Aiways CEO Dr. AlexanderKlose.iKamper Skycamp 3.0 from Campwerk: The greatest possible mobility with thelowest possible time and cost expenditure"A motorhome or caravan costs an enormous amount of money. Camping on acampground is usually inconvenient and without any comfort. And hotels and clubfacilities just don't give you the freedom to stay where you want," says MichaelKrämer, managing director of Campwerk, explaining the intention behind thebrand, which has been an integral part of the camping world since 2010. With thelatest generation of roof tents, their iKamper Skycamp 3.0, they have not onlyprovided even more space - the large version has room for up to four people -but have also incorporated many other improvements in detail and comfort withoutaffecting the good aerodynamics thanks to the extremely low-profile fiberglasshard-shell cover.Streamlined long-distance runner: Aerodynamic roof tent turns Aiways U5 SUV intoan efficient microcamperWith its static roof load of 400kg, the Aiways U5 SUV is the perfect partner forthe iKamper Skycamp. Due to the innovative attachment to the roof's crossbars,