Unlimited freedom Aiways U5 SUV becomes a sustainable microcamper with roof tent (FOTO)

Shanghai/Munich (ots) - Electrifying adventures and boundless freedom are
offered by the combination of the Aiways U5 SUV and the iKamper Skycamp 3.0 from
Campwerk. The all-electric microcamper combination not only enables near-natural
independence, which is becoming increasingly popular under the term "vanlife",
but also sustainable camping.

The all-electric Aiways U5 SUV (electricity consumption combined 17.0-16.6; CO2
emissions combined 0g/km; range combined (WLTP) 400-410km) in combination with
Campwerk's iKamper Skycamp 3.0 is therefore the ideal combination for
nature-oriented and emission-free time-outs from everyday life.

Growth market: Registrations of campers more than tripled

The number of new registrations of motorhomes and campervans more than doubled
in Europe from 2013 to 2020. In some countries, the figures have even almost
quadrupled, and there is no end in sight to the trend. This is because opinion
polls clearly show that "overnight stays in different places," "vacations
without planning" and the "opportunity to explore other countries in a short
time" are more popular than ever before. "The camping industry is an absolute
growth market and the past two years have shown that staying at home on your own
four wheels is the perfect vacation option for many. With the combination of our
Aiways U5 SUV and the iKamper Skypcamp roof tent, we want to show what
sustainable microcamping can look like," explains Aiways CEO Dr. Alexander
Klose.

iKamper Skycamp 3.0 from Campwerk: The greatest possible mobility with the
lowest possible time and cost expenditure

"A motorhome or caravan costs an enormous amount of money. Camping on a
campground is usually inconvenient and without any comfort. And hotels and club
facilities just don't give you the freedom to stay where you want," says Michael
Krämer, managing director of Campwerk, explaining the intention behind the
brand, which has been an integral part of the camping world since 2010. With the
latest generation of roof tents, their iKamper Skycamp 3.0, they have not only
provided even more space - the large version has room for up to four people -
but have also incorporated many other improvements in detail and comfort without
affecting the good aerodynamics thanks to the extremely low-profile fiberglass
hard-shell cover.

Streamlined long-distance runner: Aerodynamic roof tent turns Aiways U5 SUV into
an efficient microcamper

With its static roof load of 400kg, the Aiways U5 SUV is the perfect partner for
the iKamper Skycamp. Due to the innovative attachment to the roof's crossbars,
