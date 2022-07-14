checkAd

International Bank Executive Frank Morisano Joins Treliant as Senior Managing Director to Drive Rapid Growth in Credit Solutions

Treliant (https://www.treliant.com/) , an essential, global consulting partner
to the financial industry, has named international bank executive, Frank
Morisano (https://www.treliant.com/our-team/frank-morisano/) to the newly formed
position of Senior Managing Director, Credit Solutions.

This position was created to address significant increases in demand and to
bring additional executive focus to Treliant's credit solutions group, which
delivers practitioner-based credit offerings to financial industry clients
across the full credit lifecycle - from developing credit programs, undertaking
periodic loan review, to enhancing portfolio management, and addressing problem
loans.

In addition to expanding and enhancing the firm's Credit Solutions business
unit, Frank will also be a member of the executive leadership team, contributing
to the overall strategy and operational direction of the company.

"Frank Morisano brings over 30 years of relevant experience in financial
services and consulting. He is internationally recognized for helping banks meet
demanding regulatory requirements without losing momentum toward their ambitious
business objectives," said Treliant CEO David Samuels
(https://www.treliant.com/our-team/david-samuels/) . "This is Treliant's sweet
spot, and I am thrilled to welcome Frank to the leadership team, where I am
confident that his contributions will help us to expand our solution set and
sustain our hyper growth."

Frank joins Treliant from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's
largest bank, where he was Chief Risk Officer with responsibility for the
Americas risk profile, strategic planning, governance, and other areas of risk
management and operational resilience. He also implemented a compliant
cybersecurity framework and procedures as Chief Information Security Officer.

Prior executive management roles include the leadership of revenue-generating
businesses at PwC, GMAC, JPMorgan Chase, and Bank of America. At PwC, he also
gained deep practical, profitable consulting experience in multiple countries
where he established and led successful financial services practices.

"I'm excited to join the Treliant organization and to have an opportunity to
work with a team of professionals who are so grounded in the business,
regulatory, and technology foundations of our industry," said Frank Morisano. "I
believe that my background and experience, combined with Treliant's current
credit solutions, will enable us to expand the business with data-driven and
technology enabled solutions, that drive significant cost savings and transform
the way they operate."

Treliant (https://www.treliant.com) Treliant is a global consulting firm serving
banks, mortgage originators and servicers, FinTechs, and other companies
providing financial services. We are led by practitioners from the industry and
the regulatory community who bring deep domain knowledge to help our clients
drive business change and address the most pressing compliance, regulatory, and
operational challenges.

We provide data-driven, technology-enabled advisory, implementation, and
staffing solutions to the regulatory compliance, risk, financial crimes, and
capital markets functions of our clients.

Founded in 2005, Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in
New York, London, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and ?ódz, Poland.

Contact Details

Melissa Pazornik

+1 202-249-7932

mailto:mpazornik@treliant.com

Company Website

https://www.treliant.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/international
-bank-executive-frank-morisano-joins-treliant-as-senior-managing-director-to-dri
ve-rapid-growth-in-credit-solutions-780909036

2022 News Direct Corp.

