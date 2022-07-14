International Bank Executive Frank Morisano Joins Treliant as Senior Managing Director to Drive Rapid Growth in Credit Solutions

Treliant (https://www.treliant.com/) , an essential, global consulting partner

to the financial industry, has named international bank executive, Frank

Morisano (https://www.treliant.com/our-team/frank-morisano/) to the newly formed

position of Senior Managing Director, Credit Solutions.



This position was created to address significant increases in demand and to

bring additional executive focus to Treliant's credit solutions group, which

delivers practitioner-based credit offerings to financial industry clients

across the full credit lifecycle - from developing credit programs, undertaking

periodic loan review, to enhancing portfolio management, and addressing problem

loans.



