(PLX AI) – EMS Chemie half year revenue CHF 1,284 million vs. estimate CHF 1,285 million.Half year EBIT CHF 324 millionThe EBIT margin reached 25.2% (27.6%), the EBITDA margin 27.6% (30.0%)Due to sales price increases, made necessary by higher raw …

EMS Chemie H1 Revenue in Line with Expectations

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer