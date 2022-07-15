checkAd

EMS Chemie H1 Revenue in Line with Expectations

(PLX AI) – EMS Chemie half year revenue CHF 1,284 million vs. estimate CHF 1,285 million.Half year EBIT CHF 324 millionThe EBIT margin reached 25.2% (27.6%), the EBITDA margin 27.6% (30.0%)Due to sales price increases, made necessary by higher raw …

  • (PLX AI) – EMS Chemie half year revenue CHF 1,284 million vs. estimate CHF 1,285 million.
  • Half year EBIT CHF 324 million
  • The EBIT margin reached 25.2% (27.6%), the EBITDA margin 27.6% (30.0%)
  • Due to sales price increases, made necessary by higher raw material costs, net sales developed more strongly than the net operating income, company said
