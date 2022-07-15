Barry Callebaut Says Wieze Factory to Restart Chocolate Production Early August
(PLX AI) – Barry Callebaut says Wieze factory to restart first chocolate production lines as of early August.Says the cleaning of the chocolate lines affected by the entry of salmonella-positive lecithin in its factory in Wieze, Belgium, is …
- Says the cleaning of the chocolate lines affected by the entry of salmonella-positive lecithin in its factory in Wieze, Belgium, is progressing well
- As a result, the first cleaned chocolate lines are foreseen to restart production as of early August 2022, with a gradual ramp-up to full capacity over the following weeks
