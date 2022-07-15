Husqvarna Reports Final Q2 Numbers; Aims to Reduce Inventory Levels Rest of Year
(PLX AI) – Q2 sales SEK 15,792 million vs. estimate SEK 15,525 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,075 million vs. estimate SEK 2,085 millionQ2 EBIT margin 13.1% vs. estimate 13.4%Q2 EBIT SEK 2,065 million vs. estimate SEK 2,085 millionSays ambition is …
- (PLX AI) – Q2 sales SEK 15,792 million vs. estimate SEK 15,525 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,075 million vs. estimate SEK 2,085 million
- Q2 EBIT margin 13.1% vs. estimate 13.4%
- Q2 EBIT SEK 2,065 million vs. estimate SEK 2,085 million
- Says ambition is to reduce the inventory levels for the remainder of the year
- Says this will also be dependent on how the supply chain situation develops
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0