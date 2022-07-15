Topdanmark Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Raises Combined Ratio Outlook
(PLX AI) – Topdanmark Q2 net income DKK 265 million vs. estimate DKK 261 million.Q2 EPS DKK 3 vs. estimate DKK 2.9Q2 combined ratio 79.4% vs. estimate 79.5%Q2 combined ratio ex run-off 81.1% vs. estimate 81.5%Topdanmark 2022 forecast assumed …
