Topdanmark Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Raises Combined Ratio Outlook

(PLX AI) – Topdanmark Q2 net income DKK 265 million vs. estimate DKK 261 million.Q2 EPS DKK 3 vs. estimate DKK 2.9Q2 combined ratio 79.4% vs. estimate 79.5%Q2 combined ratio ex run-off 81.1% vs. estimate 81.5%Topdanmark 2022 forecast assumed …

  • (PLX AI) – Topdanmark Q2 net income DKK 265 million vs. estimate DKK 261 million.
  • Q2 EPS DKK 3 vs. estimate DKK 2.9
  • Q2 combined ratio 79.4% vs. estimate 79.5%
  • Q2 combined ratio ex run-off 81.1% vs. estimate 81.5%
  • Topdanmark 2022 forecast assumed combined ratio improved from 83-86 to 82-84.5 excluding run-off
