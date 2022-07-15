Addlife Drops 11% After Big Earnings Miss with Weak Margins
(PLX AI) – Addlife shares fell 11% after Q2 earnings missed estimates significantly on the back of weak profit margins. Q2 EBITA of SEK 240 million missed estimates of SEK 268 million even though sales of SEK 2,079 were only marginally lower than …
- Q2 EBITA of SEK 240 million missed estimates of SEK 268 million even though sales of SEK 2,079 were only marginally lower than consensus of SEK 2,087 million
- EBITA margin was 11.6% for the quarter, down from 14.6% last year
- Organic growth and margins are not holding up, analysts at SEB said
- Weaker results with lower margin in both division should lead to downward revisions of some 5-7% for consensus for the year, the analysts said
