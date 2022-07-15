Handelsbanken Drops 4% as Earnings Miss Despite Strong Net Interest Income
- (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken shares fell more than 4% after second-quarter earnings missed consensus despite strong net interest income and low loan losses.
- Trading income was negative in the quarter and came SEK 420 million below consensus, leading to a second quarter operating profit decline of 7%
- The trading loss burdens the report, SEB said
- The trends were as expected: strong net interest income, muted fees, stable costs, and almost non-existent loan loss provisions, Carnegie said
- The negative trading line and weak profit from discontinued operations (affected by an expected expense relating to the sale of Finland) does not affect the operations, Carnegie said
