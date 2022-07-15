Siemens Mobility Gets 35 Vectron Locomotive Order
- (PLX AI) – Siemens says Reichmuth & Co Investment Management AG has ordered 35 Vectron AC locomotives from Siemens Mobility through its investment vehicle LokRoll 3 AG.
- LokRoll 3 will lease the locomotives to SBB Cargo for eight years through its asset manager Northrail GmbH, which it commissioned for the deal
- The entire transaction was arranged and structured by Paribus Rail Investment Management
- The lease also includes local maintenance of the locomotives by Siemens Mobility for eight years
- The Vectrons will be manufactured at the Siemens Mobility plant in Munich-Allach and delivered in 2024
