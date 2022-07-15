Sandvik Q2 Orders, Sales Above Consensus, but Margin Misses
- (PLX AI) – Sandvik Q2 orders SEK 28,740 million vs. estimate SEK 28,300 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 19% vs. estimate 19.9%
- Q2 revenue SEK 27,050 million vs. estimate SEK 26,114 million
- Q2 adjusted EBITA SEK 5,141 million vs. estimate SEK 5,209 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 4,794 million
