checkAd

Sandvik Q2 Orders, Sales Above Consensus, but Margin Misses

(PLX AI) – Sandvik Q2 orders SEK 28,740 million vs. estimate SEK 28,300 million.Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 19% vs. estimate 19.9%Q2 revenue SEK 27,050 million vs. estimate SEK 26,114 millionQ2 adjusted EBITA SEK 5,141 million vs. estimate SEK 5,209 …

  • (PLX AI) – Sandvik Q2 orders SEK 28,740 million vs. estimate SEK 28,300 million.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 19% vs. estimate 19.9%
  • Q2 revenue SEK 27,050 million vs. estimate SEK 26,114 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBITA SEK 5,141 million vs. estimate SEK 5,209 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 4,794 million
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  31   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Sandvik Q2 Orders, Sales Above Consensus, but Margin Misses (PLX AI) – Sandvik Q2 orders SEK 28,740 million vs. estimate SEK 28,300 million.Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 19% vs. estimate 19.9%Q2 revenue SEK 27,050 million vs. estimate SEK 26,114 millionQ2 adjusted EBITA SEK 5,141 million vs. estimate SEK 5,209 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voestalpine Q1 EBITDA EUR 877 Million
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Below Consensus
Tomra Systems Q2 EBITA NOK 438 Million vs. Estimate NOK 427 Million
Siemens Mobility Gets 35 Vectron Locomotive Order
Sagax Q2 Rental Revenue SEK 902 Million
EMS Chemie H1 Revenue in Line with Expectations
Addlife Drops 11% After Big Earnings Miss with Weak Margins
Serneke Q2 EBIT SEK 61 Million vs. Estimate SEK 30 Million
Granges Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 374 Million vs. Estimate SEK 356 Million
Balder Half Year Rental Income SEK 5,057 Million
Titel
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Order in Denmark
Aker Carbon Capture Posts Q2 EBITDA Loss of NOK 49 Million on Revenue of NOK 194 Million
Frontline to Take Over Euronav in All Share Deal
Danske Bank Profit Warning Was Expected After Dismal Trading Quarter, Analysts Say
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Electrolyser Contract in Australia
Dormakaba and Schüco Enter into Strategic Partnership
Voestalpine Q1 EBITDA EUR 877 Million
Danske Bank Cuts FY Net Profit Outlook to DKK 10-12 Billion from DKK 13-15 Billion Previously
Ericsson Q2 Sales Above Consensus, but Adj. EBIT Misses
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Tesla Q2 Production 258,580 Vehicles
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023