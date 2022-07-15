Bank of New York Mellon Q2 Revenue Above Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Bank of New York Mellon Q2 net income USD 835 million.
- Q2 EPS USD 1.03
- Q2 CET1 capital ratio 10%
- Q2 revenue USD 4,300 million vs. estimate USD 4,170 million
- Our results reflect the benefit of higher interest rates, the strength of our diversified platform, and our exceptional client franchise, CEO says
