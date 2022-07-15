PNC Q2 Revenue in Line with Estimates
(PLX AI) – PNC Q2 revenue USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 5,130 million.Q2 net income USD 1,500 million vs. estimate USD 1,300 millionQ2 net interest income USD 3,100 millionLoan growth exceeded our expectations, both net interest income and net …
- (PLX AI) – PNC Q2 revenue USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 5,130 million.
- Q2 net income USD 1,500 million vs. estimate USD 1,300 million
- Q2 net interest income USD 3,100 million
- Loan growth exceeded our expectations, both net interest income and net interest margin increased meaningfully, fees rebounded and expenses remained well controlled, CEO said
- Provision for credit losses was $36 million in the second quarter
