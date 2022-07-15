(PLX AI) – Hexpol Q2 sales SEK 5,654 million vs. estimate SEK 5,253 million.Q2 EBIT margin 14.8% vs. estimate 14.7%Q2 net income SEK 644 million vs. estimate SEK 583 millionQ2 EBIT SEK 836 million vs. estimate SEK 770 millionQ2 EPS SEK 1.87 vs. …

Hexpol Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations on All Lines as Supply Chain Managed

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer