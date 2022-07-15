Sandvik Drops 3% as Price Hikes Can't Keep up with Rising Costs
- (PLX AI) – Sandvik shares fell more than 3% after the company's second-quarter profit missed expectations despite strong orders and sales.
- Q2 adjusted EBITA margin of 19% was below consensus of 19.9% as price increases lagged cost inflation
- The margin missed because of Sandvik's inability to compensate for inflation and freight costs, SEB analysts said
- Orders were again solid, while adjusted EBITA was slightly on the low side despite better-than-expected shipments, Carnegie said
- Another weak point was the cashflow, with a meaningful build up of inventory due to strong backlogs and substantial supply chain disruptions: Carnegie
Wertpapier
