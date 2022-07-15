(PLX AI) – Sandvik shares fell more than 3% after the company's second-quarter profit missed expectations despite strong orders and sales. Q2 adjusted EBITA margin of 19% was below consensus of 19.9% as price increases lagged cost inflationThe …

Sandvik Drops 3% as Price Hikes Can't Keep up with Rising Costs

