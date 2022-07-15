Sweco Sinks 10% After Q2 Margins Disappoint
- (PLX AI) – Sweco shares fell 10% after second-quarter margins clearly missed estimates.
- The company reported revenue just above expectations, but EBIT and EBITA clearly below
- Margins are suffering from calendar headwinds and high sick leave, SEB said
- Expect negative EBITA consensus revisions of 2-4% and shares under pressure, but this could prove a good entry point, SEB said
- The biggest negative deviation was seen in Norway where Easter had an adverse negative effect, Carnegie said
- Consensus should drop 4-6% on the back of this report, Carnegie said
