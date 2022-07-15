Aktia Bank Now Sees Comparable Operating Profit at Same Level as 2021
(PLX AI) – Aktia Bank Profit warning: Aktia lowers its outlook for 2022.Aktia Bank now sees comparable operating profit in 2022 is expected to be approximately at the same level as in 2021Previously saw "somewhat higher"
