checkAd

State Street Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Net Interest Income Growth

(PLX AI) – State Street Q2 net interest income USD 584 million.Q2 net income USD 747 million vs. estimate USD USD 648 millionQ2 EPS USD 1.91 vs. estimate USD 1.72 CEO says strong growth in net interest income and improved FX trading performance …

  • (PLX AI) – State Street Q2 net interest income USD 584 million.
  • Q2 net income USD 747 million vs. estimate USD USD 648 million
  • Q2 EPS USD 1.91 vs. estimate USD 1.72
  • CEO says strong growth in net interest income and improved FX trading performance enabled us to partially offset significant fee revenue headwinds from weaker equity and fixed income markets
  • Operating expenses continued to be well-controlled as we remained committed to expense discipline: CEO
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

State Street Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Net Interest Income Growth (PLX AI) – State Street Q2 net interest income USD 584 million.Q2 net income USD 747 million vs. estimate USD USD 648 millionQ2 EPS USD 1.91 vs. estimate USD 1.72 CEO says strong growth in net interest income and improved FX trading performance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Below Consensus
Voestalpine Q1 EBITDA EUR 877 Million
Tomra Systems Q2 EBITA NOK 438 Million vs. Estimate NOK 427 Million
Siemens Mobility Gets 35 Vectron Locomotive Order
EMS Chemie H1 Revenue in Line with Expectations
Serneke Q2 EBIT SEK 61 Million vs. Estimate SEK 30 Million
Balder Half Year Rental Income SEK 5,057 Million
Granges Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 374 Million vs. Estimate SEK 356 Million
Addlife Drops 11% After Big Earnings Miss with Weak Margins
Dometic Q2 Revenue SEK 8,498 Million vs. Estimate SEK 8,300 Million
Titel
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Order in Denmark
Aker Carbon Capture Posts Q2 EBITDA Loss of NOK 49 Million on Revenue of NOK 194 Million
Frontline to Take Over Euronav in All Share Deal
Danske Bank Profit Warning Was Expected After Dismal Trading Quarter, Analysts Say
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Electrolyser Contract in Australia
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Below Consensus
Dormakaba and Schüco Enter into Strategic Partnership
Voestalpine Q1 EBITDA EUR 877 Million
Ericsson Q2 Sales Above Consensus, but Adj. EBIT Misses
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Tesla Q2 Production 258,580 Vehicles
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023