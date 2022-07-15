State Street Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Net Interest Income Growth
(PLX AI) – State Street Q2 net interest income USD 584 million.Q2 net income USD 747 million vs. estimate USD USD 648 millionQ2 EPS USD 1.91 vs. estimate USD 1.72 CEO says strong growth in net interest income and improved FX trading performance …
- (PLX AI) – State Street Q2 net interest income USD 584 million.
- Q2 net income USD 747 million vs. estimate USD USD 648 million
- Q2 EPS USD 1.91 vs. estimate USD 1.72
- CEO says strong growth in net interest income and improved FX trading performance enabled us to partially offset significant fee revenue headwinds from weaker equity and fixed income markets
- Operating expenses continued to be well-controlled as we remained committed to expense discipline: CEO
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0