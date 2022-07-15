checkAd

Royal Unibrew Buys Amsterdam Brewery for DKK 300 Million

(PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew to acquire Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. based on an enterprise value of CAD 44 million, or DKK 300 million.Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. has normalized revenue of around CAD 34 million (around DKK 200 million) and a normalised …

  • (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew to acquire Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. based on an enterprise value of CAD 44 million, or DKK 300 million.
  • Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. has normalized revenue of around CAD 34 million (around DKK 200 million) and a normalised annual EBITDA of around CAD 5 million (around DKK 28 million)
  • The acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive within the first year of ownership, parts of the benefits will only be harvested after some investments have been made
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  26   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Royal Unibrew Buys Amsterdam Brewery for DKK 300 Million (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew to acquire Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. based on an enterprise value of CAD 44 million, or DKK 300 million.Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. has normalized revenue of around CAD 34 million (around DKK 200 million) and a normalised …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Below Consensus
Voestalpine Q1 EBITDA EUR 877 Million
Tomra Systems Q2 EBITA NOK 438 Million vs. Estimate NOK 427 Million
Siemens Mobility Gets 35 Vectron Locomotive Order
Balder Half Year Rental Income SEK 5,057 Million
EMS Chemie H1 Revenue in Line with Expectations
Dometic Q2 Revenue SEK 8,498 Million vs. Estimate SEK 8,300 Million
Addlife Drops 11% After Big Earnings Miss with Weak Margins
Serneke Q2 EBIT SEK 61 Million vs. Estimate SEK 30 Million
Granges Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 374 Million vs. Estimate SEK 356 Million
Titel
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
Aker Carbon Capture Posts Q2 EBITDA Loss of NOK 49 Million on Revenue of NOK 194 Million
Frontline to Take Over Euronav in All Share Deal
Danske Bank Profit Warning Was Expected After Dismal Trading Quarter, Analysts Say
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Below Consensus
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Electrolyser Contract in Australia
Dormakaba and Schüco Enter into Strategic Partnership
Voestalpine Q1 EBITDA EUR 877 Million
Ericsson Q2 Sales Above Consensus, but Adj. EBIT Misses
Danske Bank Cuts FY Net Profit Outlook to DKK 10-12 Billion from DKK 13-15 Billion Previously
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Tesla Q2 Production 258,580 Vehicles
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023