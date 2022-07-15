Royal Unibrew Buys Amsterdam Brewery for DKK 300 Million
Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. has normalized revenue of around CAD 34 million (around DKK 200 million) and a normalised annual EBITDA of around CAD 5 million (around DKK 28 million)
- (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew to acquire Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. based on an enterprise value of CAD 44 million, or DKK 300 million.
- Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. has normalized revenue of around CAD 34 million (around DKK 200 million) and a normalised annual EBITDA of around CAD 5 million (around DKK 28 million)
- The acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive within the first year of ownership, parts of the benefits will only be harvested after some investments have been made
