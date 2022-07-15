(PLX AI) – Lufthansa Q2 revenue EUR 8,500 million vs. estimate EUR 7,620 million.Lufthansa Q2 Adjusted EBIT was between 350 and 400 million euros Lufthansa Q2 Adjusted free cash flow amounted to around 2 billion eurosSays Group benefited from a …

Lufthansa Posts Q2 EUR 2 Billion Adj. Free Cash Flow as Revenue Much Higher Than Expected

