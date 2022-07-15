Lufthansa Posts Q2 EUR 2 Billion Adj. Free Cash Flow as Revenue Much Higher Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Lufthansa Q2 revenue EUR 8,500 million vs. estimate EUR 7,620 million.Lufthansa Q2 Adjusted EBIT was between 350 and 400 million euros Lufthansa Q2 Adjusted free cash flow amounted to around 2 billion eurosSays Group benefited from a …
- (PLX AI) – Lufthansa Q2 revenue EUR 8,500 million vs. estimate EUR 7,620 million.
- Lufthansa Q2 Adjusted EBIT was between 350 and 400 million euros
- Lufthansa Q2 Adjusted free cash flow amounted to around 2 billion euros
- Says Group benefited from a continuously strong performance at Lufthansa Cargo
- Says Lufthansa Technik achieved a similarly high result to the first quarter
- Says result of the Passenger Airlines improved mainly due to a strong rise in yields and a significant increase in loads
- Says seat load factors were particularly high in premium classes
- Despite a positive result at SWISS, however, the Adjusted EBIT of the Passenger Airlines segment remained negative: Lufthansa
