Lufthansa Welcomes Capacity Reduction at Frankfurt Airport
(PLX AI) – Lufthansa welcomes capacity reduction in Frankfurt.Lufthansa said other airlines flying to and from Frankfurt will now also contribute to an even reduction and stabilization with flight cancellations
- (PLX AI) – Lufthansa welcomes capacity reduction in Frankfurt.
- Lufthansa said other airlines flying to and from Frankfurt will now also contribute to an even reduction and stabilization with flight cancellations
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0