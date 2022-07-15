Bavarian Nordic Raises Guidance Again After U.S. Orders Another 2.5 Million Monkeypox Vaccines
(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic U.S. Government Orders Another 2.5 Million Doses of Monkeypox Vaccines from Bavarian Nordic.Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,300-2,500 million, up from DKK 1,900-2,100 million previouslyOutlook FY EBITDA loss DKK -600 to DKK -400 …
- (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic U.S. Government Orders Another 2.5 Million Doses of Monkeypox Vaccines from Bavarian Nordic.
- Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,300-2,500 million, up from DKK 1,900-2,100 million previously
- Outlook FY EBITDA loss DKK -600 to DKK -400 million, up from DKK -800 to DKK -600 million
- Approximately 1 million doses of this order will be delivered and revenue recognized in 2022
- The new order follows two previous orders from BARDA in June and July 2022 for 500,000 and 2.5 million doses respectively which, together with an order from BARDA in 2020 for 1.4 million doses, will bring the total deliveries in 2022 and 2023 to nearly 7 million doses
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0