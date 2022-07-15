(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic U.S. Government Orders Another 2.5 Million Doses of Monkeypox Vaccines from Bavarian Nordic.Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,300-2,500 million, up from DKK 1,900-2,100 million previouslyOutlook FY EBITDA loss DKK -600 to DKK -400 …

Bavarian Nordic Raises Guidance Again After U.S. Orders Another 2.5 Million Monkeypox Vaccines

